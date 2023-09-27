“This,” says Donnie Frank, “is a really big show.”

Frank, of Petaluma, has costumed hundreds of stage productions over the course of her side-career as a community theater costumer. Her productions have ranged from the small ‒ like 6th Street Playhouse’s recent kid’s comedy “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” ‒ to the substantial, such as Cinnabar Theater’s current “The Sound of Music.”

So when Frank says her current project is big ‒ giving that word the same dramatic emphasis actors routinely give to the word “horse” in the line, “A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a horse!” ‒ she probably knows what she’s talking about.

The show is “Hello Dolly!” running Sept. 27 through Oct. 15 at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center. The 1964 musical, by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart, is know for the impressiveness of its sets, the size of its cast and the magnificence of its 1890s-era outfits.

“The cast is huge, lots of people, and there are a lot of costumes,” Frank acknowledges, pausing a moment, backstage at Spreckels, to pull some suits from a rack as actor Michael Kessel presents himself in the men’s dressing room, labeled on the door as “Chorus Dressing West.”

He is one of several performers who will be making their way backstage over the next hour or so, as a high-energy rehearsal of the show takes place out on the stage. Kessel is about to be fitted for the various sets of apparel he will be wearing in the show.

“Let’s see,” Frank says, handing items to the actor one by one. “The dark suit is for the opening, ‘I Put My Hand In,’” she says, naming the first song sung by the title character of Dolly Levi, a professional matchmaker in upstate New York who takes on the job of finding a wife for wealthy shopkeeper Horace Vandergelder, secretly planning to marry him herself. “The light suit is for ‘Sunday Clothes,’ this one is playing the waiter ‒ but there’s a vest coming for that, which I don’t have yet. And for the polka, you’ll have a jacket.”

As Kessel’s arms are filled with clothes, he says, “I’m also the court reporter in the courtroom scene and a wallpaper hanger at the end.”

“Yes!” Frank nods. “We’ll just give you a different jacket you can switch in since you won’t have time for a full costume change, and I have some overalls on order for the wallpaper guy.”

Leaving Kessel to change into his first outfit, she grabs some pins and her notebook and heads down the hallway to the women’s dressing room, aka Chorus Dressing East,“ where Kessel’s wife Elise Terry Kessell is waiting to model a vibrant black-and-white checkered dress that she’ll be wearing in one of her own numerous scenes.

“That fits you really well,” Frank says admiringly, as she deploys some of her pins to make a few adjustments here and there. “You’ll be getting a bustle pad, too, for that bumped-out butt look.”

This is more-or-less how things will go for the rest of the evening, as various other actors pop in from the stage to try on something or other, ask questions about shoes or hats or undershirts, while Frank somehow keeps track of it all with less than eight days before opening night. This evening, Frank is working almost exclusively with ensemble folks, the hard-working backbone of the stage musical world, generally dancing and singing in multiple scenes as different characters, requiring a high number of costume changes and, naturally, quite a few costumes.

“Most of the ensemble have four different looks, and some have even more, but at least three, depending” she says, stepping back into the hallway as Kessel prepares to change into her waiter outfit. “Dolly has just three looks throughout the show. There are only four different settings in the whole show, but each of those scenes is massive, with three or four songs in each. Dolly wears her first outfit for most of the first half of the show, though she’ll have a jacket she can take off and put on to give a little flexibility. And then there’s her big glamorous look for the song ‘Hello Dolly!’ and then she has a different look at the end.”

Izaak Heath, another member of the ensemble, steps out to show Frank the pants he’ll be wearing for one of his scenes.

“They’re a bit flood-y,“ he says, noting that the cuff rises a bit high about he ankles.

“I can work with flood-y,” she says.

Actor Chris Schloemp, who is playing Vandergelder, stops in briefly to receive some notes on a pair of black-and-white striped pants and brainstorm ways to avoid a costume change out of his dinner outfit before the final scene. Dolly herself ‒ performed in the show by Daniela Innocenti Beem ‒ does not make a backstage appearance tonight, except for the sound of her voice which occasionally floats in from the stage.