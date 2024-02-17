Drew Carey makes surprise appearance at Santa Rosa ‘Whose Line’ live show

The improvisational comedy fans who packed Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts got more than they expected Friday night when actor, comedian and TV show host Drew Carey made a surprise appearance.

Carey, the last of the four performers to make his entrance onstage, was greeted by a roaring crowd.

The show by the “Whose Live Anyway?” troupe was billed as a performance by Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, but Stiles was called away unexpectedly on family business, and Carey stepped in.

There couldn’t have been a more appropriate substitute, because while Stiles is a beloved longtime regular from the television series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?“ — the inspiration for the touring company — Carey was the show’s host from 1998 to 2007.

Dressed in a dark suit and white tennis shoes, Carey joined in the show’s trademark improvisational games, spurred by suggestions from the audience both in the form of shouts and ideas scrawled on slips of paper.

Carey slipped in both a jab at Proops and a plug for his current gig as host of the long-running TV game show “The Price Is Right,” when he told a volunteer from the audience, “You have to guess the price of Proops’ toupee without going over.”

In a parody of another game show, “Jeopardy!” Carey played the classic cartoon character Yosemite Sam, with Proops as rocker Ozzy Ozbourne and Davis as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.

Carey initially gained fame as a stand-up comic, and later starred in his own series, “The Drew Carey Show” on ABC.

He appeared in films, television series, music videos and even a computer game. Carey has hosted the “The Price Is Right” on CBS since 2007.

The comics dropped in as many local place names as they could, from the Russian River to Napa Valley, while Proops expressed his pleasure at playing the “Luther Vandross Center in Burbank.”

They also missed no opportunities for jokes about wine.

When an audience member suggested bar owners as the theme for a series of improvised songs, with accompaniment by the troupe’s musical director, Sarah Hall, the comedians came up with “There’s Sawdust on the Floor” and “These Peanuts Aren’t Free.”

The comics played pranks on each other, with one posed awkwardly on his stomach over a piano stool, while the other comics came up with a raucous series of jokes and struck suggestive poses.

There also was no shortage of whimsical quips, such as “Funk is the sound of a fish hitting a windshield.”

