Drive-by exhibit brings us face-to-face with art

DAVID TEMPLETON
THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 13, 2020, 9:13AM
What: Art Apart, a city-wide exhibit sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center

When: Now through a to-be-determined time in the future.

Where: All over Petaluma.

Information: Visit the website at PetalumaArtsCenter.org

The first thing one is likely to notice about an “Art Apart” installation is the yard sign.

The front yard and porch at 220 7th St. in Petaluma
The house at 220 7th St., in Petaluma, for example – where resident and artist Michele Rosett is currently displaying three gorgeous paintings of birds in flight, securely suspended with ceiling hooks on the house’s front porch – has its own “Art Apart” sign prominently propped up in the attractively landscaped yard, within a few short feet of the sidewalk. Only after stopping to take in the sign’s distinctive arrowed imagery, then looking about to locate the art this particular participant is displaying, will most passersby spy Rosett’s paintings, looming spectacularly up there on the porch.

Meanwhile, nearby at 823 B Street, a similar sign is installed next to the property’s lengthy driveway, toward the end of which is Leslie and Craig Ihrig’s gate-mounted display of portraits. The mini-exhibit is anchored by the striking “Quarantine 2020” – paintings of four distinct faces displaying an array of emotions – alongside paintings of Ruth Bader Ginsberg and others. Delightfully, the Ihrigs have turned the far end of their driveway into a small open-air gallery, which turns a casual afternoon walk into something far more magical and delightful - for anyone who notices the sign and follows the breadcrumbs to the end of the driveway.

It’s just another of many inventive approaches on display across town as “Art Apart” continues, now in its third month.

The Ihrigs have mounted a gallery wall on the driveway gate of their home.
“It’s a lovely way for local artists to let people know what kind of work they do,” explains Jude Mooney, a photographer and curator at the Petaluma Arts Center, which is sponsoring Art Apart. With the center closed to the public as a measure against community coronavirus spread, Mooney and the Center’s team of volunteers have been brainstorming ways to keep their art-support mission alive even during this time of isolation and physical separation. Art Apart, says Mooney, can best be described as, “Sharing art, enjoying art, and being inspired by art, without having to go into a gallery space and risking harming yourself or other people.”

Mooney was in the process of putting together a large installation on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, originally planned to open on July 4 in the center’s gallery, when local outbreaks began. It soon became obvious the Arts Center would need to close its doors for the foreseeable future.

“It was going to be a pretty amazing show,” she says of the suffrage exhibit, admitting that the disappointment was huge, for her and for others working on the project. “But then,” Mooney continues, “the Arts Center said, ‘What else can we do instead?’”

She quickly came up with two ideas, the being a collaboration with local recording engineer Andy Sewell to create an online quarantine-themed audio project, eventually unveiled under the title “Sheltering in Petaluma,” a multi-episode series of stories and recollections about life under lockdown.

“The other idea I had evolved walking around our neighborhoods,” Mooney says. She was inspired by certain sights she noticed on her own walks, where she saw notes on fences reminding passersby that everything would be okay, that we are “all in this together.” She also noticed teddy bears in certain windows, likely part of Petaluma’s early “Bear Hunt” game where freshly home-bound kids were invited to look out for bears as they took walks with their parents.

Mooney began to wonder if the same thing could be done with art.

At 28 West St., "Life in the Bird Cage" and other works by Amy Critchett.
“The whole city could be involved and create work they could display on and around their own homes,” she says, describing that initial flash of inspiration. “I got a team together – basically our exhibits committee - and we brainstormed a bunch of different ideas around how to do it.”

What eventually developed was a system in which local artists could log onto the Art Center website, upload their information, their address and a photo representing their “exhibit,” and a map then would be created that visitors could access. Along with a list of locations - with clickable access to those photographic examples, titles of the works and the artist who made them - the map itself would help art-seeking adventurers plan their course, on foot or otherwise, for an hour-or-two of surprise-packed art observation.

Like bird-watching, only with the birds being painted.

Like those at 220 7th St.

It was Drake Cunningham, adds Mooney, who suggested the map. As for the name “Art Apart,” Mooney says everyone on the team made a suggestion or two, and then they all voted.

Art Apart was the clear favorite.

For one thing, it fits well on a yard sign.

“Since people are taking afternoon walks and bike rides,” says Mooney, currently a grad students at UC Davis, “we thought the signs would be a good way to grab people’s attention. ‘Art Apart? What’s that?’ And then they’d look around till they found it.”

Some participants have gone big, she allows, creating spaces in their yards for numerous art pieces, or using their garage door as a canvas, as in Siena Wigert’s massive painting of a bucolic lake and a distant, snowy mountain, at 1529 Sierra Dr. Others have used the project to display a single piece of which they are proud, sometimes simply placing it in their window.

’Flow Garden,’ by Suzanne Biaggi, at 240 Keokuk.
Mooney says her own favorites include Suzanne Biaggi’s striking “Flow Garden,” a work in progress at 240 Keokuk, in which the corner yard has become one interconnected rock sculpture, and Anna Simpson’s oil on canvass painting “Kissing My Own Wound,” at 767 Paula Lane.

“It’s really all about hopefulness,” Mooney says of the project, always envisioned as a way to show that inspiration and creation don’t have to stop, just because we need to stay six feet away from each other for a while. That said, she admits she was not initially sure how big a response the project would get, or what kind of art would be created. “At first,” Mooney says, “I thought people might make sculptures about the virus in their yards, or paint abstracts about loneliness or something. What organically happened, instead, was that many participants just decided to display a favorite piece of pre-shelter art. A lot have done that. Though some have definitely taken the virus as a subject to explore. You never know what you’re going to find, actually. That’s what makes it fun.”

According to Mooney, there is no end-date to the Art Apart project. IT will continue as long as it needs to. And though it did start slowly, more and more local artists are coming on board, with 37 locations currently posted on the online map.

“It’s definitely growing as time goes by,” Mooney says, happily. “I’m sure that we’ll keep it going as long at there is interest and there are new artists who want to join in.”

