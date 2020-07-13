Drive-by exhibit brings us face-to-face with art

The first thing one is likely to notice about an “Art Apart” installation is the yard sign.

The front yard and porch at 220 7th St. in Petaluma

The house at 220 7th St., in Petaluma, for example – where resident and artist Michele Rosett is currently displaying three gorgeous paintings of birds in flight, securely suspended with ceiling hooks on the house’s front porch – has its own “Art Apart” sign prominently propped up in the attractively landscaped yard, within a few short feet of the sidewalk. Only after stopping to take in the sign’s distinctive arrowed imagery, then looking about to locate the art this particular participant is displaying, will most passersby spy Rosett’s paintings, looming spectacularly up there on the porch.

Meanwhile, nearby at 823 B Street, a similar sign is installed next to the property’s lengthy driveway, toward the end of which is Leslie and Craig Ihrig’s gate-mounted display of portraits. The mini-exhibit is anchored by the striking “Quarantine 2020” – paintings of four distinct faces displaying an array of emotions – alongside paintings of Ruth Bader Ginsberg and others. Delightfully, the Ihrigs have turned the far end of their driveway into a small open-air gallery, which turns a casual afternoon walk into something far more magical and delightful - for anyone who notices the sign and follows the breadcrumbs to the end of the driveway.

It’s just another of many inventive approaches on display across town as “Art Apart” continues, now in its third month.

The Ihrigs have mounted a gallery wall on the driveway gate of their home.

“It’s a lovely way for local artists to let people know what kind of work they do,” explains Jude Mooney, a photographer and curator at the Petaluma Arts Center, which is sponsoring Art Apart. With the center closed to the public as a measure against community coronavirus spread, Mooney and the Center’s team of volunteers have been brainstorming ways to keep their art-support mission alive even during this time of isolation and physical separation. Art Apart, says Mooney, can best be described as, “Sharing art, enjoying art, and being inspired by art, without having to go into a gallery space and risking harming yourself or other people.”

Mooney was in the process of putting together a large installation on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, originally planned to open on July 4 in the center’s gallery, when local outbreaks began. It soon became obvious the Arts Center would need to close its doors for the foreseeable future.

“It was going to be a pretty amazing show,” she says of the suffrage exhibit, admitting that the disappointment was huge, for her and for others working on the project. “But then,” Mooney continues, “the Arts Center said, ‘What else can we do instead?’”

She quickly came up with two ideas, the being a collaboration with local recording engineer Andy Sewell to create an online quarantine-themed audio project, eventually unveiled under the title “Sheltering in Petaluma,” a multi-episode series of stories and recollections about life under lockdown.

“The other idea I had evolved walking around our neighborhoods,” Mooney says. She was inspired by certain sights she noticed on her own walks, where she saw notes on fences reminding passersby that everything would be okay, that we are “all in this together.” She also noticed teddy bears in certain windows, likely part of Petaluma’s early “Bear Hunt” game where freshly home-bound kids were invited to look out for bears as they took walks with their parents.

Mooney began to wonder if the same thing could be done with art.

At 28 West St., "Life in the Bird Cage" and other works by Amy Critchett.

“The whole city could be involved and create work they could display on and around their own homes,” she says, describing that initial flash of inspiration. “I got a team together – basically our exhibits committee - and we brainstormed a bunch of different ideas around how to do it.”

What eventually developed was a system in which local artists could log onto the Art Center website, upload their information, their address and a photo representing their “exhibit,” and a map then would be created that visitors could access. Along with a list of locations - with clickable access to those photographic examples, titles of the works and the artist who made them - the map itself would help art-seeking adventurers plan their course, on foot or otherwise, for an hour-or-two of surprise-packed art observation.

Like bird-watching, only with the birds being painted.