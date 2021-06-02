Drive-in ‘Broadway Under the Stars’ show set for Petaluma fairgrounds

First, Transcendence Theatre Company’s planned summertime production of “Chicago” was canceled.

Then, its usual series of Broadway Under the Stars revues at Jack London Historic Park was scuttled.

One of the North Bay’s most acclaimed presenters of live entertainment was forced to pivot to a virtual 2020 summer season and, months later, to conduct pre-recorded, drive-in Christmastime screenings during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, as the region emerges from coronavirus-induced isolation, the company begins its 10th year in Sonoma County with a cautiously creative, multi-step return to live performance – including a weekend of Broadway revue shows at the Petaluma fairgrounds beginning Friday.

Embracing a renewed sense of fun and community is the point of the experience, the producers say, recognizing that more and more people are in the mood to step out and enjoy themselves.

“We do want everyone to be safe, but yes, this is going to be a party,” said Transcendence co-founder and Executive Director Brad Surosky. “It will be a big celebration of heroes, a celebration of music and community, and a celebration of just finally being back together again after such a long, difficult time.”

Appropriately titled “My Hero,” choreographed and directed by Matthew Rossoff, the show will carry a theme of honoring frontline healthcare workers and other heroic folks, beginning with a big opening number featuring the song “Holding Out for a Hero,” and then incorporating nearly two dozen other popular tunes and songs from Broadway musicals.

The cast includes performers with experience on Broadway and in professional touring shows, including Arielle Crosby (“Motown the Musical”), Amanda Lopez (“In the Heights”), Bernard Dotson (“Finnian’s Rainbow,” “Chicago), Colin Campbell McAdoo (“Bottleshock: the Musical”), Catherine Wreford (“Oklahoma”), Kevin Schuering (“The King and I”) and Meggie Cansler (“Wicked,” “The Apple Tree”).

“The director has put this together very cleverly,” said Amy Miller, Transcendence co-founder and Artistic Director “It will be like you are listening to Transcendence Radio, and you will switch from the Carol King station for one number, then the Broadway station for another, or the 1950s music station. And there will be a tribute to local healthcare workers, including video of some real-life local heroes being interviewed. It’s going to be very special, and a lot of fun.”

If all goes according to plan, the company will return to Jack London State Park for new, seated productions in its regular spot inside the roofless ruins of London’s old winery. The two planned shows will takes place in August and September.

As the theater company seeks to shake off the the pandemic, it’s also still working to address a major image problem, following a series of scathing critiques in February from former employees and performers alleging discriminatory practices and leadership failures.

In a Medium.com post that sent shockwaves throughout the Bay Area theater community, former Director of Education and Community Engagement Nikko Kimzin took aim at the theater company leadership, which he said stifled his own equity efforts while creating a hostile work environment.

The post and resignation sparked an outpouring of similar grievances, and forced a reckoning at Transcendence, which has responded with a host of changes.

“It’s great that this has sparked an even wider conversation in the whole arts community, because it’s an important issue,” said Surosky, who points to a recently updated Progress and Action page on the Transcendence website, as an illustration of how seriously the company has taken the volley of criticisms and calls for change. “The page has all of our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion, our human resources, governance and accountability practices, and our brand new Belonging Charter.”

The company has also bolstered its diversity, equity and inclusion training, including training for all cast members on new shows, as well as ongoing training for staff and board members.

Kimzin, though, remains skeptical, citing additional departures from the company since he left and calling for stronger action.

“I hope our community can call out these injustices and work to save Transcendence, but more importantly, our community members, by removing the people responsible for the trauma,” he said.

Transcendence leaders say they’re committed to continuing the work.

“We’re 10 years in, we’re a young organization, and part of what we’ve gone through with this are growing pains,” Surosky said. “We’re in this for the long haul. We are taking every action we can today, with all this work we are doing, to really create an inclusive and diverse culture that will be here 10 years from now and beyond.”

Of the drive-in show, which opens this weekend in Petaluma and then travels to Sonoma’s BR Cohn Winery for weekend shows from June 10-20, Miller said that getting back to work has been a welcome shift after a year in which her father passed away, and she and Surosky raised their now 17-month-old son in relative seclusion.

“It’s good to be back in the rehearsal room, something we haven’t experienced in a while,” said Miller.

The new drive-in production, unlike the December drive-in show during which a video of highlights was screened, will be a live performance on a stage constructed on the fairgrounds. The audience, who are invited to watch from inside or outside or on top of their cars, will catch every bit via a camera crew that will be capturing the singing and dancing of the seven-person cast, and projecting it live onto the screen.

“It’s going to be a real festive experience,” said Surosky, adding that food trucks will be available.

And with gates opening two hours before it’s dark enough to start the show, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic within the borders of their designated car spot.

“BR Cohn winery will be pouring wine, and this is designed to be spectacular, an experience to share outside, and not necessarily inside your car like a drive-in movie. It’s going to be fun, and the live show will be a little different every night.

COVID-19 precautions will continue to be in effect, with masks required for trips to the food trucks and wine pouring stations.

The pandemic will be the focus of a few lighthearted pandemic potshots, of course.

“We’ve got a parody song we’re calling ‘Somewhere That’s Clean,’ playing with ‘Somewhere That’s Green’ form ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ all about staying at home where it’s safe,” revealed Miller. “And another that takes the lyrics to ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ and turning it into a parody of all the television shows we’ve been binge-watching. It’s going to be fun.”