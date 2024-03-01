Jim Gordon starred in one of the most tragic real-life rock operas of all time.

At the height of his illustrious career, the rock drummer shared the spotlight with such pop-music legends as John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, Frank Zappa, Steely Dan, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson and Joe Cocker. But mental illness was his undoing. In 1983, during a psychotic break, Gordon bludgeoned his 71-year-old mother, Osa, with a hammer and then stabbed her to death with a butcher knife. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, dying of natural causes last year in the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

Veteran Bay Area music journalist Joel Selvin chronicles that spiral from a drum stool in the famed L.A. studio band known as the Wrecking Crew ‒ where Gordon served as a protege to ace studio drummer Hal Blaine ‒ to madness in a new book, “Drums & Demons: The Tragic Journey of Jim Gordon” (Diversion Books).

“That story has been banging around in my brain since it happened, but it was the suggestion of a New York publishing house editor that I make my next book about rock and crime,” Selvin says. “Jim came to mind immediately.”

As a member of the Wrecking Crew, Gordon contributed drums to the Beach Boys 1966 “Pet Sounds” album, a major influence on the Beatles. He later recorded on George Harrison’s first post-Beatles album, “All Things Must Pass,” and John Lennon’s 1971 solo single “Power to the People.”

“Jim had a supernatural ability to divide time in precise and deeply intuitive ways. He was a most musical drummer who drove his drums into the fabric of the musical compositions,” Selvin says. “Nobody played drums like Jim. He played three sessions a day, six days a week, three to five songs per session, for years, and developed an ability to make hit records that was unrivaled by others.”

But his reputation soon tarnished.

In 1970, while recording “Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs” with Derek & the Dominos ‒ Eric Clapton’s post-Blind Faith band ‒ Gordon claimed to have composed the title song’s signature piano coda, a beautiful melody that his then-girlfriend, the singer Rita Coolidge, says she had penned months earlier. Later that year, while the two were performing on Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour, Gordon punched Coolidge so hard in the eye that he knocked her to the floor.

Selvin dismisses the charge of copyright infringement. Gordon still is credited with co-writing the song, though the royalties now go to the daughter he shared with Coolidge.

“It’s hard to say [who wrote the coda, since] there was much controversy around the credits to ‘Layla’,” he says. “That kind of copyright appropriation was pretty common — Rita had already seen Bonnie Bramlett’s song ‘Groupie (Superstar)’ be credited to Leon Russell and Delaney Bramlett.”

Over the years, Gordon’s mental heath declined, though he continued to record on such A-list sessions as Steely Dan’s 1974 breakthrough hit “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” as well as Clapton’s 1970s albums and tracks by Gordon Lightfoot and Crosby Stills & Nash, among others.

“Jim kept his disease hidden under a mask of a compliant, collaborative, easy-going professional,” Selvin says. “It was undoubtedly a struggle, but he was able to maintain that face to the public for many years.”

By the early-’80s, however, the calls for sessions became few and far between and Gordon was reduced to playing in dive bars.

“Jim started to display signs of erratic behavior and it eventually affected his playing. He finally became too ill to be responsible enough to work or even leave his house much,” Selvin says. “Jim was deeply depressed by his condition. He lived to play drums and to have that part of his life evaporate left him alone and purposeless, a victim of his disease.”

In fact, he remained so high-functioning that his schizophrenia wouldn’t be diagnosed until after the incarceration.

“People need to know about how vicious mental illness can be,” Selvin says. “In Jim’s case, his story went untold. The crime seemed to come out of nowhere and he was whisked away to jail without anyone asking what really happened. There were years and years of Jim battling this pernicious disease, many hospital stays, dozens of psychiatrists — all to essentially no avail.”

Ultimately, Selvin finds Gordon to be a sympathetic figure, despite his horrendous crime.

“I feel for Jim,” he says. “After seeing into his troubled heart, it was easy to find compassion for this poor tortured soul. I don’t think he was the beneficiary of much compassion during his lifetime. He went away to prison and all the people who know him averted their eyes and turned their backs. But that is all too often how we deal with mental illness in our society.”