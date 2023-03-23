Duck, duck, go: Petaluma’s Liberty Ducks is without compare

Anyone who reads me regularly knows that I am a huge fan of duck, but this really only came about once I discovered Liberty Ducks, our local Petaluma producer of chef-quality ducks.

We first discovered Liberty Ducks while dining at Twisted 2, and ever since that first taste have had a hard time enjoying duck on a restaurant menu unless it comes from Liberty. Though originally a restaurant supplier, the farm responded to the pandemic by offering their ducks directly to the public, delivered right to your door. So much the better!

In celebration of three years since they launched their retail program in March 2020, the farm is offering 15% off everything on the website through the end of the month. (Use code THREEYEARS while ordering at www.libertyducks.com for the discount.) From whole ducks to wings to duck fat, giblets and spices, Liberty Ducks have everything for duck lovers, including a brand new cookbook, “The Whole Duck,” which highlights chef recipes both from the farm itself and from “over 50 top chefs and butchers around the country” who use Liberty Ducks.

Personally, I prefer to have my duck dishes prepared by the expert hands of our local restaurant chefs. However, we always have Liberty Ducks’ sausages in our freezer for all our recipes that call for any kind of sausage or ground meat – and when they have it in stock, dress up our charcuterie boards with thinly cut slices of Liberty Ducks’ succulent smoked duck breast.

And don’t forget that CEO Jennifer Reichardt, known to many as the “Duck Daughter,” is also an accomplished winemaker. You can order it directly through the above website and get your wine delivered with your duck.

Here are some other items from this week’s Tip of My Tongue column...

Two-Niner over?

Overheard in passing at a Petaluma City Council meeting, the rumors that Two-Niner Diner will return were again discussed when someone from the Airport Commission spoke at the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary this past week. Although details are limited, the unsubstantiated news is that the family that owned the diner has sold their interest to somebody new who plans to open this spring.

Drive-thru fundraiser

The Petaluma Valley Rotary Club will hold their annual Drive Thru Tri-Tip BBQ on Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church (corner of 5th & C Streets in downtown.) This is the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, so is a great way to make Mother’s Day weekend extra special. Tickets must be purchased in advance and always sell out quickly, which is why we’re giving this such an early posting. Tickets are $85 (advance sales only) for an entire dinner for four, consisting of “a whole marinated and barbecued Tri-Tip Roast, Rancho Gordo Santa Maria Pinquito Beans, Green Salad with Dressing, Potato Salad, Rolls and Butter, and Triple Chocolate Brownies.” Purchase your tickets online at www.petalumavalleyrotary.org, at Petaluma Coffee and Tea, or from any Petaluma Valley Rotarian.

Don’t forget to vote!

The nominations are in and now it’s time to vote for your favorite restaurants, professionals and businesses in 2023 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards.

And if you don’t see your favorites on the list, that means you need to get more active during next year’s nomination round, because the final voting list is entirely comprised of businesses and professionals that we nominated. Visit www.petaluma360.com and click on the ”2023 People’s Choice” link in the “Find It Fast” ribbon at the top of the page.