During pandemic, friendship turned to love

Amanda Beavers and her boyfriend Ryan Curzon originally met in 2008, while working at the Petaluma Kohl’s store. Though romance did not immediately bloom, the co-workers did become friends.

“In 2012, Ryan graduated from X-ray school and left Kohl’s,” Beavers explained. “While we we stayed friends on Facebook — and occasionally liked each other’s posts and pictures — we lost touch beyond that.”

Time passed, as often does in these kinds of love stories. Each of them went about their lives, unaware that a chance social media paths-crossing would bring them together again.

“At the start of the pandemic, in May of 2020, I saw him online one night and messaged him,” she said, acknowledging that it has been a while since they had really talked or caught up in any way. “We started messaging regularly, but with few places open to meet up and wanting to keep our families safe, we did not get to meet for dinner until February or 2021.”

And that, as they say, was that. It was like a TV show put on pause just before it got to the good part. Once resumed, the story was even better than before.

“After that night we began seeing each other regularly and have been together since.,” said Beavers, now a first grade teacher at Grant Elementary School in Petaluma. “We are excited to celebrate our one year anniversary on February 13, and our whole future ahead of us.”