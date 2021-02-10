Dust Bowl-themed ‘Four Winds’ makes the pandemic look easy

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Feb. 1-Feb. 7, 2021

“The Four Winds,” by Kristin Hannah, is the No. 1 Fiction & Nonfiction book in Petaluma this week.

What does it say about the current mood of book-buying Petalumans that the No. 1 bestselling title in town this week is a novel about the Great Depression that was described by Kirkus Reviews as “A saga of almost unrelieved woe?” The latest book by Kristin Hannah (“The Nightingale,” “The Great Alone,” “Firefly Lane”), “The Four Winds” tells the story of a Texas woman driven by the droughts of the 1930s to seek a better life in California, where things end up being even worse than in Texas. A short list of horrors she endures along the way include floods and dust storms, homelessness and poverty, bigotry, violence, migrant labor and starvation.

I am reminded of an article I once read about crucifixion. It seems that in Catholic countries where images of a crucified Christ are common, either in statues or paintings or other forms of sacred art, the worse the people have it, in terms of poverty, disease and human suffering, the bloodier the Jesus depicted in those images tends to be. Perhaps that’s an essential human quality, when times are hard, to take some solace in knowing that no matter the depths of our hurt, there is someone somewhere who has it worse. Furthermore, and perhaps a bit less cynical, the experience of feeling compassion for others, even fictional others in novels like “The Four Winds,” brings a kind of healing and open-heartedness that is a balm for own souls in times of uncertainty and trouble.

Or maybe people just like the gorgeously simple cover art.

Similarly hard-hitting novels, alongside a collection of memoiristic essays and book about how bodies work, pretty much dominate the Petaluma Fiction & Nonfiction list this week. In the No. 2 spot is Ann Patchett’s generational novel “The Dutch House” (up from the No. 8 spot last week), followed by Charley Macksey’s gentle illustrated fable “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (skipping up from No. 5 to No. 3), Bill Bryson’s “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” (No. 4) and Douglas Stuart’s soaring novel “Shuggie Bain” (No. 5), an examination of addiction, parental neglect and unconditional love.

Here are the full Top 10 books on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults bestsellers lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Four Winds,’ by Kristin Hannah

2. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

3. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charley Macksey

4. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ by Bill Bryson

5. ‘Shuggie Bain,’ by Douglas Stuart

6. ‘Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood,’ by Marjane Satrapi

7. ‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

8. ‘A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,’ by George Saunders

9. ‘Hamnet,’ by Maggie O’Farrell

10. ‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Hilo: Gina, the Girl Who Broke the World,’ by Judd Winick

2. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘We Are Water Protectors,’ by Carole Lindstrom

4. ‘Babysitters Club: Claudia and the New Girl,’ by Ann M. Martin

5. ‘Wolf Called Wander,’ by Roseanne Parry

6. ‘Stepping Stones,’ by Lucy Knisley

7. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise,’ by Bryan Konietzko

8. ‘BenBee and the Teacher Griefer,’ by KA Holt

9. ‘Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,’ by Patrick Ness

10. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)