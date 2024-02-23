Eat, drink and be musical at ‘Forks and Corks’ fundraiser

The Petaluma High School Music Boosters has devised an excellent way for locals to support the school’s music program while simultaneously living large: Forks and Corks.

“Forks and Corks will feature bite size sample food from over a dozen local Petaluma restaurants,” explained Seth Friesen, president of the Boosters. “We have a wide variety, everything from Mi Pueblo to Della Fattoria will be featured. Local wine and craft beer will also be available to purchase.”

The food-and-wine-centric community event is Saturday, March 9, starting with a happy hour at 5 p.m. but launching into the main event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

“In addition to the great food and drink, the Petaluma High School music program will be the evening's entertainment,” Friesen said. “We will also feature a silent auction with a great variety of locally donated items.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door.