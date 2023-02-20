The Senhor Santo Cristo Society will host a Matanca do Porco dinner and dance at the Petaluma Holy Ghost Hall, 4649 Bodega Ave., this Saturday, Feb. 25 – and those attending are advised to bring an appetite and your dancing shoes.

I have never been to a Matanca do Porco before, but believe the name of the event (which translates as “pig slaughter”) is a nod to the traditional winter/spring pig harvesting festivals in Portugal. As with all Portuguese festival meals, I know the food will be great – but for those wanting to know more, Cindylee Machado, one of the directors at the Hall, was kind enough to reach out and fill me in on some particulars.

The Matanca do Porco dinner will start off with all-you-can-eat kale soup, followed by blood sausage, pork medallions, pork ribs, linguiça, and sides of beans, sweet potatoes, taro root and bread. Red and white wine will be at the table, as is customary with the Portuguese. And they usually offer homemade Portuguese doughnuts called Malasada, but they sell out quickly, so I recommend buying a dozen or so upon arrival if you want to be a star at your table.

I’m a big fan of Portugal, and Portuguese culture in general, and one of the many things I love about it is that dancing is almost always a part of their celebratory dinners. This weekend’s Matanca do Porco is no exception. Dinner will start at 6 p.m., with dancing to follow featuring music from Victor Silva. Tickets are $40 ($15 for kids 6-12) and can be purchased by calling either Linda at 707-304-2819 or Manuel at 510-604-7746.

While on the topic of dancing, Black Knight Vineyards’ (www.blackknightvineyards.com) local tasting room at 155 Petaluma Blvd. N., just up the block from Della Fattoria, has been hosting “Sip ’n Swing” dancing on Friday nights. These events run from 5 to 8 p.m., with everyone welcome, from pros to novices, and there’s a dance instructor on site. The cover charge is $5 for club members or $10 for non-members. Glasses of wine are $2 off all night, and they offer local discounts for wine purchases.

Fried chicken pop-up

The group of chefs that held the Fncy Pnts pop-up at Stockhome a couple of weeks ago are at it again – but with a slightly more simple menu of fried chicken – this Friday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Griffo Distillery. This event will be first-come, first-served, however pre-orders are available at www.second-staff.com/ragecage.

First farm dinner

Street Social doesn’t mess around with their regular menu, but when they do a paired dinner, it is really something special. And because of Chef Jevon’s creativity, it’s always a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For those seeking such an experience, Street Social’s first “farm dinner” this year is Saturday, March 11, and will be sourced from Live Oak Farm with wine from winemaker Tom Darling at Darling Wines. Dinner is $140 and will include four wine-paired courses with communal seating. Tickets are available at www.streetsocial.social.

Pregnant donuts

Lora Barros posted to the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook about her recent experience at Sunrise Donuts. She was posting to give them credit for going above and beyond, but from the tone of the comments section, this was standard practice for the family that runs Sunrise.

Lora, who is pregnant, was craving an apple fritter. “Shoutout and thank you to Sunrise Donuts who didn’t have what my pregnant self wanted because I came too late, but made up for it by filling up a full bag of donuts for me for free!” she wrote. This prompted a lot of supportive comments like “Sunrise is so terrific! They really do go out of their way” (AJ Ba) and “We love Sunrise! Always so nice and friendly and great donuts” (Judith Roberts). Two other mothers confirmed that they too had pregnancy donut cravings. Colleen Andersen said, “Pregnancy and doughnuts were a thing for me too! Glad you were well taken care of,” and Nancy Osman added a bit of levity to this serious donut discussion with, “…me too! But I only craved donut holes, not the whole (see what I did there) donut!”

Restaurants helping restaurants

Although it’s been a few weeks since Torches’ co-owner Alice Kilgore posted this to social media, we did not want to let it pass by unnoticed. Whether we all know it or not, a big part of what makes our local food scene so spectacular, and one that many choose over neighboring dining destinations such as Healdsburg, Napa, etc., is the level of support that our restaurants and food purveyors receive from us locals.

I remember years ago asking several restaurant owners their opinions about food trucks. They unanimously loved the idea, for two reasons. One, because it would give up-and-coming chefs a chance to share their creativity and innovations. And two, because the more robust our local restaurant scene is, the more attractive it will be to diners. Since then food trucks have become a thing, and those restaurateurs’ predictions were proved right. Petaluma is now a foodie destination, which has helped all our local restaurants.

Along those lines, it was great to see Alice Kilgore’s post thanking the crew from McNear’s Saloon for such a warm welcome of their restaurant, Torches, which had taken over at the space formerly occupied by 256 North. Below is the full post, edited slightly for clarity.

Shout out to McNear’s restaurant, who held their employee Christmas party at Torches Petaluma! Not only was the O’Donnell family a pleasure to work with, the whole entire staff at McNear’s were a very polite group and a pleasure to serve! The O’Donnell family chose our establishment to give us a warm welcome into the industry! From “one family-owned and operated to another we welcome you and wish you the best” as Kenny stated! My family has always been fond of the O’Donnells when crossing paths over the years, dining at McNear’s restaurant and enjoying the concerts at the Mystic. Great place to visit for various occasions. This kind and warm welcome for our new endeavors at Torches was such a genuine gesture and a much-needed boost, a gesture our family will cherish and never forget! McNear’s Saloon, from the owners to the employees: you all are a very classy, special and awesome group. We truly appreciate you and thank you! Petaluma is fortunate to have McNear’s in our town to enjoy so many delicious family meals, after-sports parties, gatherings amongst friends, concerts and so much more at this fine establishment! Cheers to McNear’s and the O’Donnell family. Truly grateful, your friends at Torches.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.