Eat tamales in Tomales at the down-home Tomales Festival

If you ever want to attend a down-home festival, but don’t have time to fly back to the Midwest, Tomales always has you covered, and this weekend is no exception.

The Tomales Festival is this Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at “high noon,” and celebrates our local heritage and country way of life. Luckily, Tomales is small and so finding the location of this festival, which is at the Tomales Community Park (located between the William Tell House saloon and Catholic Church of the Assumption) is easy – but basically, as soon as you pull into town, find yourself a parking spot and walk from there.

Admission is free, with live music by Foxes in the Henhouse and Spike Sykes and His Awesome Hotcakes from 1 to 4 p.m., vendors selling handcrafts such as clothing, jewelry and other gifts, and of course, great food and drink.

For good eats, there will be oysters and barbecue, along with summer salads, sandwiches, organic cheese, street corn, homemade tamales and tacos, desserts, as well as craft beer, cider and wine. Who doesn’t want to have tamales in Tomales?

