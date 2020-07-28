Eat your way through the fair without leaving your car

Each of us has our own reason for loving our local fair. For some it is the animals, for some it is the smash-up derby and for some it is the Ugly Dog Contest. But just about everyone, regardless of their palate, has at least one fair-time treat that they crave year-round.

Even with no fairs this year, you may still be able to find that favorite fair treat.

An event called “Drive-Thru Food Fair” is bringing fair-time food fun to the Petaluma Fairgrounds this weekend. On Friday, July 31, from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, from noon to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy Super Pup corndogs, Caribbean jerk pizza and classic sweet treats such as funnel cakes, caramel and candied apples, cotton candy and deep fried Oreos. There is no gate fee or reservations required, but I have heard the line can get pretty long, so “reservations” are strongly encouraged and can be made by visiting tableagent.com and searching “Sonoma-Marin Fair.” From what I hear from last weekend’s event, the reservation lets you cut the line at your given time.

With no live BASH this year, the Petaluma Educational Foundation is taking the event online, complete with restaurant raffle. (Argus-Courier file photo)

Eating for a cause

The Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) will live-stream its BASH Gala this year. Along with an ever-growing catalog of great auction items (yet to be announced), new this year is the addition of the “Taste of the Town” restaurant gift certificate raffle. This raffle will “…help raise much-needed funds for PEF and support our restaurants during this difficult time. Our local restaurants have always stepped up and supported the PEF BASH online auction but with all that is going on this year we wanted to pay it forward and help promote them.” Sponsor W.K. McLellan Co. is underwriting the raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 each with winners announced during the live-stream broadcast on Sept. 12. Three winners will take home either $1,000, $500 or $250 in restaurant gift certificates. (The restaurants will be announced shortly.) To purchase tickets, call the PEF office at 778-4632. They accept cash, check and credit card. Visit the “events” tab at pefinfo.com for more info about this year’s BASH. “For nearly four decades, PEF has been raising awareness and funds to support all our local 38 TK-12th grade public, private and charter schools through the PEF Grant program and PEF Scholarship program.”

W. Bradley Electric and Ray's Catering are partnering on a night of barbecue to benefit Committee of the Shelterless (COTS). This Friday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m. Ray's will be serving up three delicious dinner options for pick-up in the Lucchesi Center (320 N. McDowell Blvd.) Diners can chose from barbecued baby-back ribs with potatoes and coleslaw in a poppy seed dressing; tequila-lime chicken with rice and vegetables (gluten free) or a corn and spinach risotto (vegetarian). Of all the night’s sales, COTS will receive 15 percent of proceeds. But orders must be placed online at rays-catering.com by 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, for pick up the next day. There will be no orders taken on site. W. Bradley Electric suggested the fundraiser and will be buying dinner for all of its employees.

Feel-good news

Maguire’s Pub may have the windows papered over, but I have it straight from the owner that as of now, he has not yet made a decision what direction to take the bar and eatery. He is waiting to see what happens next with the ebb and flow of restrictions and re-openings. Owner Joe Pelleriti, Sr. explained that he would not have the luxury of flexing his business model were it not for his landlord, who has forgone tens of thousands of dollars I rent to help out his tenant. “Unfortunately, it's a tough time to be in the restaurant business. Thankfully, my landlord is being amazing. That's the story, if your landlord is cool you have a chance,” Joe said. “We have many options going forward and we are not making any final decisions as of yet.”

Pho Sonoma posted to social media about a huge tip they had received, $200 on an $80 tab. Although it was great to see a patron going above and beyond to support one of their clear favorites, owner Bảy-Cang Wynn’s comment brought the realization that running a restaurant right now is more than just financially stressful. “All we can say… ’Thank you!’ Such a generous tip which is a big help, not just financially but also emotionally for us getting through this most difficulties moment of time. All of us here at Pho Sonoma are greatly appreciated! Wow!” Clearly, the emotional boost this random act of kindness gave the restaurant was priceless.