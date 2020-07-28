Subscribe

Eat your way through the fair without leaving your car

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
July 28, 2020, 11:06AM
Updated 7 hours ago

Each of us has our own reason for loving our local fair. For some it is the animals, for some it is the smash-up derby and for some it is the Ugly Dog Contest. But just about everyone, regardless of their palate, has at least one fair-time treat that they crave year-round.

Even with no fairs this year, you may still be able to find that favorite fair treat.

An event called “Drive-Thru Food Fair” is bringing fair-time food fun to the Petaluma Fairgrounds this weekend. On Friday, July 31, from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, from noon to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy Super Pup corndogs, Caribbean jerk pizza and classic sweet treats such as funnel cakes, caramel and candied apples, cotton candy and deep fried Oreos. There is no gate fee or reservations required, but I have heard the line can get pretty long, so “reservations” are strongly encouraged and can be made by visiting tableagent.com and searching “Sonoma-Marin Fair.” From what I hear from last weekend’s event, the reservation lets you cut the line at your given time.

With no live BASH this year, the Petaluma Educational Foundation is taking the event online, complete with restaurant raffle. (Argus-Courier file photo)
With no live BASH this year, the Petaluma Educational Foundation is taking the event online, complete with restaurant raffle. (Argus-Courier file photo)

Eating for a cause

The Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF) will live-stream its BASH Gala this year. Along with an ever-growing catalog of great auction items (yet to be announced), new this year is the addition of the “Taste of the Town” restaurant gift certificate raffle. This raffle will “…help raise much-needed funds for PEF and support our restaurants during this difficult time. Our local restaurants have always stepped up and supported the PEF BASH online auction but with all that is going on this year we wanted to pay it forward and help promote them.” Sponsor W.K. McLellan Co. is underwriting the raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 each with winners announced during the live-stream broadcast on Sept. 12. Three winners will take home either $1,000, $500 or $250 in restaurant gift certificates. (The restaurants will be announced shortly.) To purchase tickets, call the PEF office at 778-4632. They accept cash, check and credit card. Visit the “events” tab at pefinfo.com for more info about this year’s BASH. “For nearly four decades, PEF has been raising awareness and funds to support all our local 38 TK-12th grade public, private and charter schools through the PEF Grant program and PEF Scholarship program.”

W. Bradley Electric and Ray's Catering are partnering on a night of barbecue to benefit Committee of the Shelterless (COTS). This Friday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m. Ray's will be serving up three delicious dinner options for pick-up in the Lucchesi Center (320 N. McDowell Blvd.) Diners can chose from barbecued baby-back ribs with potatoes and coleslaw in a poppy seed dressing; tequila-lime chicken with rice and vegetables (gluten free) or a corn and spinach risotto (vegetarian). Of all the night’s sales, COTS will receive 15 percent of proceeds. But orders must be placed online at rays-catering.com by 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, for pick up the next day. There will be no orders taken on site. W. Bradley Electric suggested the fundraiser and will be buying dinner for all of its employees.

Feel-good news

Maguire’s Pub may have the windows papered over, but I have it straight from the owner that as of now, he has not yet made a decision what direction to take the bar and eatery. He is waiting to see what happens next with the ebb and flow of restrictions and re-openings. Owner Joe Pelleriti, Sr. explained that he would not have the luxury of flexing his business model were it not for his landlord, who has forgone tens of thousands of dollars I rent to help out his tenant. “Unfortunately, it's a tough time to be in the restaurant business. Thankfully, my landlord is being amazing. That's the story, if your landlord is cool you have a chance,” Joe said. “We have many options going forward and we are not making any final decisions as of yet.”

Pho Sonoma posted to social media about a huge tip they had received, $200 on an $80 tab. Although it was great to see a patron going above and beyond to support one of their clear favorites, owner Bảy-Cang Wynn’s comment brought the realization that running a restaurant right now is more than just financially stressful. “All we can say… ’Thank you!’ Such a generous tip which is a big help, not just financially but also emotionally for us getting through this most difficulties moment of time. All of us here at Pho Sonoma are greatly appreciated! Wow!” Clearly, the emotional boost this random act of kindness gave the restaurant was priceless.

Parklets

“Parklets” are those sidewalk extensions that take up a parking spot or two in order to accommodate more outdoor dining. They were popping up with greater frequency over the past couple of years in towns throughout the Bay Area, but COVID has brought them home to Petaluma. A welcome relief to restaurants with limited (or no) patio space, the city and the state department of Alcohol Beverage Control already loosened the rules so restaurants can use available sidewalk space. This week, several official barricaded parklets popped up in front of Wild Goat Bistro and Della Fattoria and from the orange construction cones I’m seeing around town, there may be more on the way.

Chipotle helping local business

Here’s a fun fact: Petaluma Creamery supplies Chipotle restaurant with much of its cheese. In an effort to help suppliers, which include McKaskle Family Farm, Meister Cheese, and local favorites Petaluma Creamery and Niman Ranch, Chiptole has teamed up with Shopify to offer an online farmers market where customers can purchase directly from Chipotle suppliers. “As a digital innovator known for seeking long-term solutions, Chipotle is assisting in the development of each supplier’s site, covering hosting fees on Shopify for two years and supporting the design and development of the direct-to-consumer storefronts.”

These four were chosen because they provide key ingredients to Chipotle, including Monterey Jack shredded cheese (Petaluma Creamery and Meister Cheese), pork for carnitas and beef for steak and barbacoa (Niman Ranch) and organic white and brown rice (McKaskle Family Farm.)

“The agricultural industry has been weathering a crisis for years that has recently been magnified and accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers around the country have had to destroy millions of pounds of fresh goods due to decreased demand with restaurants, hotels and schools closed. The Chipotle Virtual Farmers Market aims to give Chipotle’s suppliers a new stream of revenue and enhance their commitment to sustainable farming practices amid unforeseen circumstances.”

Customers can find information and order online from these ag suppliers at chipotle.com/farmersmarket. Fans of Chipotle can also find updated Virtual Farmers Market inspired recipes from director of culinary and menu development, chef Chad Brauze, on Chipotle’s TikTok channel.

Additionally, in an effort to support future agricultural needs, “Chipotle is empowering the next generation of farmers by offering education, scholarships, grants and three-year contracts to young farmers. Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation have contributed over $500,000 to-date to support the next generation of farmers through the National Young Farmers Coalition. Most recently, 50 diverse young farmers were awarded $5,000 grants to begin or grow their business, 78% of which represent minorities in the industry. Additionally, Chipotle and Chipotle Cultivate Foundation are helping growth stage ventures across the country to advance innovative solutions in farming through the accelerator program, Chipotle Aluminaries Project 2.0.”

Delicious deals

Also in the ‘better late than never’ category, you have two more days to take advantage of Sonoma Portworks’ July special, which includes three bottles of port (ARIS petite sirah 2014, DECO with the essence of chocolate and MADURO reserve tawny), a bottle of DUET hazelnut sherry and a bottle each of the SONOMIC red and SONOMIC gold “almost vinegar” along with recipes and shipping, for $150. Visit portworks.com for more information.

Another excellent summer treat are the sparkling meads from Heidrun Meadery in Point Reyes Station. A wine made from honey, Heidrun’s current selection of sparkling meads include “the ‘dangerously drinkable’ California Sage Blossom, the cider-like California Buckwheat Blossom and the savory California Raspberry Blossom.” They are currently offering a package with all three for $76.50 with drive-thru service every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The staff will help walk you through the various varietals. Raw honey and bouquets of freshly harvested flowers from the farm are also available. For those who would prefer to order from home, Heidrun has recently updated its website and online store to help streamline ordering. heidrunmeadery.com.

Tasty tidbits

While on the top of Point Reyes Station, the owner of Osteria Stellina, Christian Caiazzo took to Facebook last Friday to announce the restaurant’s closing. Moving to Point Reyes Station nearly 20 years ago, Caiazzo started off working for Cowgirl Creamery and before launching his first project, Toby’s Coffee Bar. Already in the works prior to the financial crisis, he opened Osteria Stellina in November of 2008 and quickly become a local favorite. I encourage readers to visit Caiazzo’s post to learn what it is really like to own and operate a restaurant. With no regrets and a heaping plate of appreciation, his farewell is both heart-wrenching as it is heart-warming. A tiny portion of it covers his wife and kids stepping in to help out when COVID came knocking. “When the closures happened in March, Katrina dropped everything and has worked tirelessly since then to help keep Stellina alive. Our 16-year-old daughter joined us, answering phones, bussing tables and making our celebrated tiramisù these past few months, as did our 13-year-old son, who has given up summer afternoons to stoically wash dishes. It has been an incredibly special and bonding experience, all of us banding together to keep the lights on, and I am forever grateful to Stellina for this final, parting gift.”

Stockhome’s much anticipated New Mexican night has been postponed, possibly for at least a week after some sought-after chilies, a key ingredient in New Mexican dishes, were delayed in delivery. Stay tuned. In the meantime, check out Stockhome’s new vegan menu, including dishes such as falafel, charred watermelon and broccolini pita wrap. stockhomerestaurant.com.

Bert's Dessert makes award-winning cream truffles and peanut butter cups. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Bert’s Dessert makes award-winning cream truffles and peanut butter cups. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

For those looking to enjoy Bert’s Desserts award-winning cream truffles (chocolate, raspberry and lemon) and peanut butter cups (in both dark and milk chocolate) in between special warehouse sales, Petaluma Market is now stocking the small “six-pack” boxes. Using Guittard Chocolate, arguably one of the best available, it only takes one bite to realize how Bert wins so many awards each year at the Harvest Festival.

