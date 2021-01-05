Subscribe

Eating through the holidays in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 5, 2021, 2:53PM
The holidays are an exciting time for those of us who love food. Whether it’s a restaurant celebrating a traditional feast, or friends and family going overboard for a holiday party, food is always good and plentiful. We thought this year might be different, but our local restaurants, caterers and markets pulled out all the stops, recognizing that for those of us stuck inside during this particularly long winter, food can easily be our sanity’s salvation.

We started our holiday dining extravaganza with an excellent Chanukah dinner from Penngrove Market (penngrovemarket.com) on Dec. 11, the first full day and night of the Festival of Lights. Dinner included a salad, some of the best matzo ball soup and latkes around, along with an excellent roasted chicken from the market’s wood-fired oven. We have since heard that with so much buzz around their matzo ball soup that Penngrove Market is considering working it into the regular rotation of hot soups, which usually number two or three fresh varieties per day.

As we headed into the following weekend, we had seen a few posts about Quinua Cocina Peruana’s (quinuacocinaperuana.com) Chupe de Camarones (shrimp chowder) and had to give it a try. We love all of Quinua’s food but hadn’t tried this dish yet. And what with their seafood always being top quality, within half a spoonful of tasting it, it was no surprise that it too joined our huge list of favorite dishes at Quinua. Other dishes that night included the Paella Peruana (seafood paella), our regular order of incredible Empanadas, and our new favorite ceviche – Ceviche Salmon (“fresh salmon in tiger's milk, fresh lime juice, red onions, white corn and rocoto”).

Next up was Dec. 23, the Mrs.’s birthday. This called for something really special, and few meals are as spectacular as a Swedish Julbord. We have attended this Swedish traditional holiday dinner in past year’s at Stockhome (stockhomerestaurant.com) here in Petaluma and were originally disappointed to hear that due to COVID, we were going to miss out this year. However, we learned that Stockhome’s big brother, Plaj Restaurant (plajrestaurant.com) in San Francisco offered take-out. But what to do during a shelter in place order? We were lucky enough to have Petaluma friends returning home through the city, who were kind enough to pick up and deliver this incredible dinner.

There is not enough room to list everything on a Julbord menu but it is traditionally a huge amount of food, including breads, spreads, cold and hot dishes and a whole range of savory, as well as sweet dishes, served Smörgåsbord style. It seemed like it would be quite a challenge to transition from a buffet, where guest can choose to pile their plates high with their preferred lutefisk, pork ribs and Swedish meatballs to a take-out one-size-fits-all, but Chef Roberth Sundell and his crew did a magnificent job of rising to this challenge. Even though the dinner was slated for “two,” there was a buffet’s worth of options that easily fed us well into the holidays and through the holiday weekend. Of special note was a seasoned butter that we included in every meal from breakfast to lunch to dinner, throughout the entire holiday season. It was pure magic.

After placing our order for Out to Lunch for Christmas Dinner, which was scheduled to arrive on our doorstep on Christmas Eve, we learned that Pearl (pearlpetaluma.com) was offering a special “Feast of 7 (or 8) Fishes,” which is a Southern Italian/Italian American Christmas Eve dinner tradition. Usually slated as seven fish dishes, the actual dishes vary, depending on the chef. In the case of Pearl’s, some dishes contained more than one fish in order to reach that number but we knew that going in.

The first dish was smoked trout ricotta spread on rosemary za’atar toast and, like all of Pearl’s spreadables, was fantastic. Other dishes included red wine braised squid, ling cod bacalao, olive oil poached tuna salad and Dungeness crab frittata.

After scoping all the great Christmas dinner options, we could not resist Out to Lunch’s (otlfinecatering.com) offering of individual dinners (three order minimum) of beef Wellington. Normally, we would prefer a ready-to-eat option but in the case of beef Wellington, serving it directly from oven to plate makes a big difference. This worked particularly well as this front porch delivery was on Christmas Eve and we did not actually dig into it until Christmas night thanks to Pearl’s Christmas Eve dinner. We ordered a couple extra dinners for later so the fresh-baking instructions made for fresh-baked meals each time. I also appreciated that instead of a squash medley, which is common at this time of year, the main side consisted of root veggies, along with a side of potatoes au gratin and broccoli covered in cheese. Dessert came by way of a filled chocolate cupcake for each meal we ordered. And the portions were actually big enough that we ended up sharing each one, making the price per meal a real steal.

To top off our holiday of sitting around in comfy clothes and comfy chairs reading all day, we partook of one of Preferred Sonoma Caterers’ (preferredsonomacaterers.com) special boxes. This particular one was the “Santa Box” which came with petite chocolate chip cookies, cranberry golden raisin oatmeal cookies (owner Amber’s mom’s special recipe), a special blend of cocoa, homemade marshmallows, mini chocolate chips and candy canes to stir the hot cocoa with.

We could not wait until New Year’s Eve for our favorite Petaluma comfort food – Old Chicago Pizza, and due to an extra-long day of work Dec. 29, ordered up a deep-dish pizza. Instead of our usual “medium” pizza, we opted for a large, which gave us enough extra that we were still enjoying Old Chicago on New Year’s Eve two nights later. It paired well with a bottle of Mr. Beast zin from Barber Cellars (barbercellars.com) and a couple of pints of excellent Alec’s Ice Cream (alecsicecream.com). Although the “Audrey Special” (pesto, chicken, garlic and artichoke hearts) is our favorite OCP, we have been trying to hone in on our favorite meat pizza over our last couple of visits. Last time was half sausage and garlic and half pepperoni and olives. This time we swapped and went with half sausage and olives and half pepperoni and garlic. I honestly thought we would have made more progress with these experiments, but each combo has been excellent in its own right. Next time I think we will just go for the gusto and make it a whole sausage, pepperoni, garlic and olive pizza and call it a day (or three).

On NYE, we add a bottle of bubbly alongside our Old Chicago Pizza, and then as a cherry on top, dug into a few pints of Mariposa Ice Creamery (mariposaicecreamery.com) for dessert, which just so happened to be a couple of holiday special flavors. We love all of Mariposa’s ice cream but have learned that if owner Pilar is doing something special, we better grab a pint or two while they are still available. This time around, one was embellished with Absinthe from Barber Lee Spirits (barberleespirits.com) and biscotti from True Delicious (truedelicious.com), one pint of peanut butter ice cream mixed with peanut butter whiskey from Sonoma Coast Spirits (sonomacoastspirits.com) and finally, one pint of the best commercially available spumoni we have ever had.

Just moments after finishing up the last of our Old Chicago Pizza as a breakfast snack, we were back in the car heading over to Pearl to pick up their special New Year’s Day Brunch Kit.

Each "kit" was meant to feed one person, with add-on drink specials of either Meyer lemon mimosas or Persian mug (café americano, touch of maple, rosewater whipped cream.) We opted for the mimosa but also added a bottle of Txakolina, a young tart Basque wine that goes well with Pearl’s food.

Brunch started with a honeyed yogurt and black sesame granola parfait. There were three options for the entrée but because they all looked so good we ordered all three, figuring there would be no complaints about leftovers. (There were not.) I can never pass up on a lemon ricotta pancake and Pearl’s, with fresh cranberries and topped with a couple of fried eggs, was phenomenal. The other two choices were equally as good and were a Moroccan-style croque madam with leg of lamb and pomegranate tahini and Buckwheat polenta with a spiced chicken ragout.

After an appropriately length holiday nap, we started thinking about dinner, which ended up being our last txuleta (Basque steak) of the holiday season because we had just one dry-aged, bone-in, grass-feed ribeye left in our freezer from a half-dozen we picked up specially from Stemple Creek Ranch (stemplecreek.com) for our Thanksgiving meal (and article). This was washed down with a bottle of Black Knight’s (blackknightvineyards.com) gamay noir, which is one of our favorite wine discoveries of 2020.

It would be an understatement to say that this holiday’s dinners were stellar all around. This may have been our best holiday eating season ever, even though all these meals were enjoyed at our own kitchen table. We definitely missed getting to visit with family and friends, and especially missed getting to dine in our favorite restaurants, but all the great food and drink certainly helped ease our pain. One important lesson we learned was that our local purveyors are particularly generous when it comes to portion sizes, which meant we had to do very little cooking during the second half of December. This made for a particularly special holiday season.

