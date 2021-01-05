Eating through the holidays in Petaluma

The holidays are an exciting time for those of us who love food. Whether it’s a restaurant celebrating a traditional feast, or friends and family going overboard for a holiday party, food is always good and plentiful. We thought this year might be different, but our local restaurants, caterers and markets pulled out all the stops, recognizing that for those of us stuck inside during this particularly long winter, food can easily be our sanity’s salvation.

We started our holiday dining extravaganza with an excellent Chanukah dinner from Penngrove Market (penngrovemarket.com) on Dec. 11, the first full day and night of the Festival of Lights. Dinner included a salad, some of the best matzo ball soup and latkes around, along with an excellent roasted chicken from the market’s wood-fired oven. We have since heard that with so much buzz around their matzo ball soup that Penngrove Market is considering working it into the regular rotation of hot soups, which usually number two or three fresh varieties per day.

As we headed into the following weekend, we had seen a few posts about Quinua Cocina Peruana’s (quinuacocinaperuana.com) Chupe de Camarones (shrimp chowder) and had to give it a try. We love all of Quinua’s food but hadn’t tried this dish yet. And what with their seafood always being top quality, within half a spoonful of tasting it, it was no surprise that it too joined our huge list of favorite dishes at Quinua. Other dishes that night included the Paella Peruana (seafood paella), our regular order of incredible Empanadas, and our new favorite ceviche – Ceviche Salmon (“fresh salmon in tiger's milk, fresh lime juice, red onions, white corn and rocoto”).

Next up was Dec. 23, the Mrs.’s birthday. This called for something really special, and few meals are as spectacular as a Swedish Julbord. We have attended this Swedish traditional holiday dinner in past year’s at Stockhome (stockhomerestaurant.com) here in Petaluma and were originally disappointed to hear that due to COVID, we were going to miss out this year. However, we learned that Stockhome’s big brother, Plaj Restaurant (plajrestaurant.com) in San Francisco offered take-out. But what to do during a shelter in place order? We were lucky enough to have Petaluma friends returning home through the city, who were kind enough to pick up and deliver this incredible dinner.

There is not enough room to list everything on a Julbord menu but it is traditionally a huge amount of food, including breads, spreads, cold and hot dishes and a whole range of savory, as well as sweet dishes, served Smörgåsbord style. It seemed like it would be quite a challenge to transition from a buffet, where guest can choose to pile their plates high with their preferred lutefisk, pork ribs and Swedish meatballs to a take-out one-size-fits-all, but Chef Roberth Sundell and his crew did a magnificent job of rising to this challenge. Even though the dinner was slated for “two,” there was a buffet’s worth of options that easily fed us well into the holidays and through the holiday weekend. Of special note was a seasoned butter that we included in every meal from breakfast to lunch to dinner, throughout the entire holiday season. It was pure magic.

After placing our order for Out to Lunch for Christmas Dinner, which was scheduled to arrive on our doorstep on Christmas Eve, we learned that Pearl (pearlpetaluma.com) was offering a special “Feast of 7 (or 8) Fishes,” which is a Southern Italian/Italian American Christmas Eve dinner tradition. Usually slated as seven fish dishes, the actual dishes vary, depending on the chef. In the case of Pearl’s, some dishes contained more than one fish in order to reach that number but we knew that going in.

The first dish was smoked trout ricotta spread on rosemary za’atar toast and, like all of Pearl’s spreadables, was fantastic. Other dishes included red wine braised squid, ling cod bacalao, olive oil poached tuna salad and Dungeness crab frittata.

After scoping all the great Christmas dinner options, we could not resist Out to Lunch’s (otlfinecatering.com) offering of individual dinners (three order minimum) of beef Wellington. Normally, we would prefer a ready-to-eat option but in the case of beef Wellington, serving it directly from oven to plate makes a big difference. This worked particularly well as this front porch delivery was on Christmas Eve and we did not actually dig into it until Christmas night thanks to Pearl’s Christmas Eve dinner. We ordered a couple extra dinners for later so the fresh-baking instructions made for fresh-baked meals each time. I also appreciated that instead of a squash medley, which is common at this time of year, the main side consisted of root veggies, along with a side of potatoes au gratin and broccoli covered in cheese. Dessert came by way of a filled chocolate cupcake for each meal we ordered. And the portions were actually big enough that we ended up sharing each one, making the price per meal a real steal.