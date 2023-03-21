Ed Neff and band celebrate quarter-century anniversary

That joyful noise you may have heard exploding harmoniously from the Willowbrook Ale House on March 9 was Petaluma mandolin-player Ed Neff, celebrating 25 years of playing world-class bluegrass music at the iconic Petaluma Boulevard bar and grill.

For a full quarter-of-a-century now, Neff has been bringing some of the greatest traditional musicians in the world to the Willowbrook, performing Thursday nights. Some of those guest performers travel to Petaluma from as far away as Nashville, the East Coast and Japan, eager to play along with Neff and the “big band” version of his longtime ensemble Blue & Lonesome.

Speaking of which, joining Neff (on mandolin) on the evening of the party were all the regular band members: fiddler Paul Shelasky, banjo-player Larry Cohea, singer-and-bassist Katya Tucker, guitarist Yoseff Tucker, bassist/vocalits Susan Walters and guitarist Glenn Waller.

“And they all sing!” pointed out Neff.

The March event, jam-packed with food and drink, excellent music and “fan appreciation giveaways,” was reportedly quite well attended.

“The place was packed and folks stayed until close-of-show at 10 p.m.” said Neff. “Wow! What a great community!”