Enormous crowds braved the rain last weekend to descend on Hotel Petaluma’s grand ballroom, which was again transformed into a holiday showroom for dozens of ornate gingerbread houses (and non-houses) for the seventh annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition.

This year’s event featured some trailblazing entries as local gingerbread architects eschewed everyday edifices in favor of buses, stacks of books and even a pirate ship being attacked by a giant gingerbread squid. All entries were, of course, adorned with bright candies and colored frosting and looked both beautiful and delicious.

Prizes were awarded in a number of categories, with ribbons handed out for Adults, Kids, Teens and Professionals, plus a “Petaluma Pride“ category for facsimiles of local landmarks.

While each and every entry displayed cleverness and creativity, there was something about the first place winner in the adults category that truly grabbed people’s attention. Created by “The Bosso Ladies,” the elaborate pirate ship dazzled onlookers with its rigorous detail, which included a captain’s quarters you could peer into through tiny windows, and the tentacles of a giant squid reaching up to embrace (and probably eat, assuming it likes gingerbread) the ship itself.

Other favorites on display included a replica of The Grand Budapest Hotel, from the beloved Wes Anderson film, a stack of books with cat-related titles, and a gingerbread version of Barbie’s Dream House, which featured elements suggesting that the Kens had recently attempted a hostile takeover.

Photographer Crissy Pacual captured some of the highlights, and contributor Anderson Templeton created a short video tour, with narration, of the entire display.