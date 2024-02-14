Editor’s live music picks this weekend

FRIDAY

CozyCats

Singer Kozue Ikusaki leads the seven-piece funk-pop dance band The CozyCats, a Petaluma based multi-generational, multi-cultural group that blends contemporary pop with funk and soul classics. 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Stratejacket

Stratejacket headlines at the Phoenix, with opening acts Wild Metanoia, Flatbed Sermon and Strange Men. 8 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

The Strange

The Strange headlines at the Phoenix, with opening acts Jack Lillian, Rumble Pak and Gnome Riot. 8 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Social Contractors

The Social Contractors return to The Big Easy, with original, upbeat, alternative rock songs — and a socially (and musically) progressive edge. Dan Ellecamp on drums, Rob Neidel on bass and vocals, Travis Thayer on keyboard, sax, and vocals, and songwriter Jason E. Davies on lead guitar and vocals. 7:30 p.m. 128 American Alley. $5. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Rotating DJs at Roaring Donkey

Rotating DJs play the hits late into the night. 21+ event. 10 p.m. 146 Kentucky St. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Every Sunday, the Big Easy hosts a free jam night for fans and players of the blues. The audience will be treated to iconic classics as well as new material in the inexhaustible genre. Free. 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Collie Buddz

Reggae band Collie Buddz plays the Mystic, with opening acts Kash’d Out and DMP. 21+ show. 8 p.m. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $34.50-38. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.