FRIDAY

The Expendables

The Expendables, a beach-side party band from Santa Cruz delivering and infectiously danceable hybrid of ska, surf-rock, punk, reggae and metal, headline this high energy show at the Mystic Theater on Friday, Jan. 19. Opening acts are Tunnel Vision and Pacific Roots. Show begins at 8 p.m. This is a 21+ show. Tickets $27. 21 Petaluma Bl. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Wonder Bread 5

Wonder Bread 5 plays the Mystic Theater on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. The band is like a group of neighborhood kids that stayed together throughout the years — best pals who still play for the fun and thrill of it. With over-the-top performances that engage the audience and often make them part of the show, no two Wonder Bread 5 shows are the same. They perform new material while always remembering the party anthems from their youth. Appealing to a broad range of audiences, the band features Chris Adams (keyboards, vocals), Jeffrey Fletcher (vocals), John McDill (bass, vocals), Tommy Rickard (drums, vocals) and Michael Taylor (guitar, vocals). $30. 21 Petaluma Bl. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.

Pi Jacobs

Singer Pi Jacobs will perform a free show at the Adobe Road Winery on Saturday, Jan. 20, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Blending roots-rock swagger and storytelling soul, her music has drawn comparisons to Tom Waits, Dolly Parton, and Lucinda Williams. Pi has been heard on NPR, DittyTV, Austin Music TV, Americana Highways, and regularly on radio stations across the nation. Her latest album, Live from Memphis, is out now on Blackbird Record. Petaluma Mill, 6 Petaluma Bl. South. AdobeRoadWInery.com.

Hank Maninger and the Jukebox Charlies

Kapu Bar celebrates its one-year anniversary with a major night of Tiki Bar music with Hank Maninger and the Jukebox Charlies, Jinx Jones and the Kingtones and the Hunka Hunka Hula Review. The music plays from 6 p.m. to midnight, with no cover. It’s an all ages show until 8 p.m. 132 Keller St. KapuBar.com.

Sunday

Dead Roses

Grateful Dead night at The Big Easy with local favorites, the Dead Roses. On Sunday, Jan. 21, Todd Bugbee brings you a full evening of the Grateful Dead experience with a night of funky Dead tunes. Featuring Anna Elva, Ted Baker, Nate Beltz and James Miller. $10. The show begins at 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.