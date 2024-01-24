FRIDAY

Moms with Bangs

Local rockers (with a playful edge) Moms with Bangs headlines at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Jan. 26. The opening acts are Modern Monsters, M Section and Rays. 8-11 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) 201 E. Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

FRIDAY

Kid Galaga

Kid Galaga brings their pop culture “way back machine” to The Big Easy on Friday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. Bring your boogie shoes and come dance to favorites old and new. The band delivers an exuberant mix of danceable rock, funk, disco, new wave and more from the 1970s onward. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain

Performing vocal-driven, piano woven, singer-songwriter classics, jazz standards and soulful pop and blues gems, Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain come to Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor garden for a special Saturday show on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SATURDAY

The Highwayman

Tony Suraci as “The Highwayman” comes to the Mystic on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. The show pays tribute to the timeless music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. A gifted vocalist, Suraci channels the spirits of all four voices in an exhilarating performance backed by a ten-piece band. Together they capture the essence of the mid-1970s outlaw country era. This is a 21+ show. Tickets $73. 21 Petaluma Bl. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

ZWB at the Phoenix

The ZWB band will headline at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, Jan. 27. Opening acts are One & Done and Lost Ethos. Tickets $12. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Every Sunday, the Big Easy hosts a free jam night for fans and players of the blues. The audience will be treated to iconic classics as well as new material in the inexhaustible genre. The show begins at 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.