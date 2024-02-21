Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

FRIDAY

Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes

Soul. Swing. Rhythm & Blues. Jazz. Jump. It’s a sound that’s classic and simple, but when it’s done right, it hits the spot, and has you grinning from ear to ear. The Big Easy. 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Rail Rage

Headlining at the Phoenix is Rail Rage, with opening acts Deer Lord, Coffin Hunters and Parabellum. 8 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Freak Accident

Freak Accident collides with Kingdom First, Pussy Velour and ulyssescfm at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday night. 8 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com

Swamp Thang and The Cadillac Pirates

Good time oldies and classic rock music at the Big Easy on Saturday night. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Dirty Red Barn

This weekend, Griffo Distillery kicks off 2024’s Scott Street Sunday Concert Series (a recurring free event) with Dirty Red Barn rocking their sultry, Americana sounds while Happy Cat Pizza serves up tasty pies and visitors imbibe on Griffo’s delicious cocktails and spirits. 1-5 p.m. music at 2 p.m. 1320 Scott St.