Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

FRIDAY

Jr. De Ville brings the blues to the Big Easy

Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. Sharing the stages with the likes of Chris Cain, Joe Louis Walker, Daniel Castro and many more, Junior is a seasoned vet of the blues, gracing festival stages and hitting radio shows like the House of Blues Hour. Currently in the studio with another album, there is no stopping this freight train. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Sea Water at the Phoenix

Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m. Sea Water plays the Phoenix, with opening acts Angry Aztecs, Emergency Broadcast System and CIRKUS. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Tainted Love at the Mystic

Tainted Love, a tribute band from San Francisco, pays homage to the best of the 1980s, including AC/DC, Journey, the Clash, Blondie, Pat Benetar, David Bowie and Prince. 21 Petaluma Blvd. 9:30 p.m. Tickets $23. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.

Crystal Ballers at the Big Easy

Local rock cover band plays the hits at the Big Easy. 8 p.m. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Matt Bolton

Music returns to Brewster’s Beer Gardden on Sunday, March 3, from 1-3, with the one-man-band stylings of Matt Bolton. Originally from Hawaii, he’s been described as a modern day troubadour, using live-on-the-spot created loops and technology with a contemporary pop, classic rock, roots-rock vibe and feel.