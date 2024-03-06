Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

FRIDAY

The Expendables

Starting out 25 years ago as a spirited high school party band, performing surf-rock covers at birthdays and family gatherings, this crowdpleasing ensemble has forged a unique sound born from the laid-back beach life in their hometown of Santa Cruz. If you need a pick-me-up, this is your show. The Expendables play the Mystic Theater at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. doors open) 21 Petaluma Bl. This is a 21+ show. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $44. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

All Good Things

For all those seeking a good vibe on a Saturday night, the Big Easy presents All Good Things: A Tribute to the Jerry Garcia Band. Playing and celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, this show will leave you on a high note for the rest of the weekend. 9 p.m. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Chance McCauley

Chance McCauley is a singing guitarist based out of the Napa Valley area bringing his own west coast soul to every stage he meets. With over 16 years of experience, McCauleu has performed all across the U.S. while bringing a smile and plenty of soulful songs. Adobe Road Winery’s outdoor tasting room, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SUNDAY

Blair Borax at the Big Easy

Portland-based singer-songwriter Blair Borax, with Hanna Hass and Miranda Mallard, provides indie-folk vocal stylings reminiscent of jazz classics, songwriting that is unafraid to tackle the taboo, and catchy pop melodies that stay with you for days. 7 p.m. at the Big Easy. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Matt Bolton

Music returns to Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, March 3, from 1-3, with the one-man-band stylings of Matt Bolton. Originally from Hawaii, he’s been described as a modern day troubadour, using live-on-the-spot created loops and technology with a contemporary pop, classic rock, roots-rock vibe and feel. Brewstersbeergarden.com.