FRIDAY

Mike Hellman

Mike Hellman is a country and Americana troubadour with a bent for the unconventional. Slinging songs with substance, conviction and grit, he’s on a mission to tell his truth. While firmly rooted in the rich country and blues traditions of his home state of Texas, he refuses to pander to cliché and his sound is anything but predictable. 7:30 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Weekend at Bernie’s

Now that Spring has (sort of) sprung, Brewster’s Beer Garden is once again hosting outdoor concerts (when the weather allows). This Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., it’s Weekend at Bernie’s, playing classic and original rock and rhythm-and-blues tunes. Weekend at Bernie’s is a vastly danceable band that know how to lay down a groove and keep it burning. Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. 5 p.m. No cover. Brewstersbeergarden.com.

Neil Young tribute

Feil Young is the Bay Area’s premier Neil Young tribute act, appearing at the Big Easy with special guest Anna Jae. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Lil Kayla at the Phoenix Theater

The Phoenix Theater presents hip-hop artist Lil Kayla. The San Francisco native has built solid streaming numbers on multiple songs, and is most known for “One More Chance,” “Set It Off,” “Like Sleeze” and her current TikTok smash “Make His Pockets Hurt.” All ages. 9 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $25. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Free To Laugh Comedy Show

Headlining this month’s Free to Laugh comedy show is Zac Maas, a comedian, writer, filmmaker and actor from Deadwood, South Dakota. Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St. Tickets $5. 9 p.m. show time. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com/the-blue-room/comedy.