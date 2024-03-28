Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

FRIDAY

Traveling Wilburys Revue at the Big Easy

The Traveling Wilburys Revue comes to The Big Easy on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. The band delivers the legendary music of The Traveling Wilburys, as well as hits from each member—George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne. Tickets $20. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Jeff Jacobs at Brooks Note Winery

Singer/songwriter Jeff Jacobs grew up and lives Northern California. With a storyteller’s heart, and acoustic guitar in hand, Jacobs writes and performs original songs inspired by the people and places that have shaped his days. 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. 426 Petaluma Bl. North. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

SATURDAY

Pi Jacobs at Adobe Road Winery

Pi Jacobs performs Saturday, March 30, at 4:30–7 p.m. Jacobs blends roots-rock swagger and storytelling soul. Her music has drawn comparisons to Tom Waits, Dolly Parton, and Lucinda Williams. She has been heard on NPR, DittyTV, Austin Music TV, and Americana Highways. Her latest album, Live from Memphis, is out now. 6 Petaluma Bl. North, Suite A1. Information at adoberoadwines.com. 707-774-6699.

Foo Fighters tribute band

The Foos, a high-energy tribute band from Santa Rosa, performs with hard rock act Voodoo Vultures at 8:30 p.m. The Mystic Theater. 21 Petaluma Bl. North. Tickets $20. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Krome Addikt

Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m. Krome Addikt plays 1980s rock and roll deep cuts you can sing and dance to. Tickets $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Elima FIve

Island band playing top 40, classic oldies, island favorites, rock, contemporary, and Hawaiian classics. Brewster’s Beer Garden is once again hosting live outdoor musical performances. Come grab a beer, some lunch or dinner, and be ready to smile, and maybe dance. 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.