FRIDAY

Foreverland

When the Michael Jackson tribute band Foreverland took the stage in San Francisco in 2009, no one could have predicted that just two weeks later, Jackson would pass away. But since then, the 14-member ensemble has been celebrating his musical legacy. No impersonations here. Simply an honoring of the music and spirit of the King of Pop. Four dynamic vocalists, powerhouse rhythm section, and slamming horn section recreate the hits. 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Tickets $48-57. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Fatale

The SuperNova Collectiove presents local band Fatale at the Phoenix Theater, with opening acts Echolyptus, UlyssesCFM and Killer Fish. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Anthony Presti

Anthony Presti performs from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The singer/songwriter’s style encompasses folk nuances mixed with the inspirations of his rock upbringing. Presti has released two albums, including Existentialism, and is currently working on a new release. 6 Petaluma Bl. North, Suite A1. Information at adoberoadwines.com. Make reservations at 707-774-6699.

Jimmy Buffett tribute

If you’ve been feeling the need for a visit to that imaginary space of relaxation and comfort known as Margaritaville, don’t miss Buffett Beach: A tribute to Jimmy Buffett comes to the Mystic. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets $53. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Schlee, Tay +The JangLahDahs, Audio Angel & Her Good Intentions

Schlee is a genre bending songstress and visual artist from Northern California, who is inspired by vulnerability, time travel, and the things that make us grow. Tay and the JangLahDahs, celebrating the release of their new record, mix colorful, harmonic blends of Folk, Punk, Soul and Psych into a timeless, freak-folk spirit-of-advice. Audio Angel & Her Good Intentions is a playful experiment in performance art, featuring Audio Angel and an incredible live band. Catch all of these barely describable acts at The Big Easy, 7:30 p.m. $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Free blues jam at The Big Easy every Sunday at 7 p.m., 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.