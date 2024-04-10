FRIDAY

Gone Gone Beyond

This one is a must. Gone Gone Beyond’s music has been described as “mesmerizing future folk,” blending together acoustic, world and electronic elements to create a unique, uplifting and expansive sound. Following the success of the album “2030,” the band toured extensively around the United States, and has played festivals including Envision, Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle, and Red Rocks. 7:30 p.m. 21+ event. Tickets $27-32. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Dan Durkin

Dan Durkin, singer-songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist, drummer ‒ best known as a member of Petty Theft ‒ plays this Friday at Brooks Note Winery. 6:30–8:30 p.m. 426 Petaluma Bl. North. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

SATURDAY

Flamenco! Live! at the Big Easy

Join La Fibe and her guest artists for an intoxicating evening of fiery flamenco performances. 6 p.m. 128 American Alley. $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

‘Warning?’ at the Phoenix

The hard rocking band Warning? plays the Phoenix, with opening acts Curb Creeps, M Section and Wad. 8 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets$12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Secret Lives

Secret Lives, a four-piece rock 'n roll band from Marin County, plays the Big Easy, beginning at 9 p.m. Founded by lead guitarist and singer Gene Immendorf, the band delivers a solid mix of hard-rocking originals and crowd-pleasing covers. Here are some other upcoming events at the Big Easy. Heart & Soul: Tribute to Huey Lewis and the News on Friday, April 19, at 8 p.m. The Hyperdrive Kittens with King of Dorks on Saturday, April 20, at 2:30 p.m., free. Luvplanet on Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. $10. 128 American Alley. Free. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

North Bay Jewish Music Festival

The San Francisco Yiddish Combo, joined by cantorial soloist and acapella performer Stephen Saxon, will perform at the Polly Klaas Theater. Guest speaker Elaine Leeder will add a short, humorous spoke word performance. 2-4 p.m. 417 Western Av. Tickets $25. More information at sfyiddishcombo.com.