FRIDAY

Juniper jumps at the Phoenix

Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. Juniper plays the Phoenix, with opening acts Gas Money, Yorn’s Apostles and Hit Mess. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Jazz quartet doRiaN Mode at The Big Easy

Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. The jazz quartet doRiaN Mode performs at The Big Easy. The group plays vintage jazz and blues, with Bob Johns on piano/trumpet, David Scott on sax/flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass/vocals. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Sounds of Grunge at the Mystic

Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. Enjoy a Nirvana tribute by Elysium, a Smashing Pumpkins tribute by Pumpkin Heads, and a Pearl Jam tribute by Corduroy. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $25. 707-765-2121, MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Mardi Gras Party at the Mystic

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. The Petaluma Music Festival holds the 10th annual Mardi Gras Party, with Black Sheep Brass Band and The King Street Giants, and the Petaluma High School Jazz Ensemble. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $72-155. 707-765-2121, MysticTheatre.com.

Nashville Honeymoon

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 9 p.m. Nashville Honeymoon features vocalist Lynne Maes and guitarist Hank Maninger, along with bandmates Tim Wagar and Leor Beary. The group offers original compositions that honor traditional country music while pushing its boundaries. “Tight” is the word for both the vocal harmonies and the rhythm section. $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Sunday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Every Sunday, the Big Easy hosts a free jam night for fans and players of the blues. The audience will be treated to iconic classics as well as new material in the inexhaustible genre. Free. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.