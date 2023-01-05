Subscribe

Editors’ Picks: Live music highlights

Spike Sikes and Stone Salad ready to rock, roll and entertain.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 5, 2023, 10:00AM

FRIDAY

Spike Sikes and The Awesome Hotcakes

Catch Spike Sikes and his awesome hotcakes at the Big Easy in Petaluma this weekend. The $10 show is on Friday, Jan. 6, 7-10 p.m. Spike Sikes’ music offers a mixture of soul, swing, blues and jazz. It’s a unique sound he searched for over the years. After meeting his bandmates in Sonoma County and settling on their sound, the group has gathered quite the fan base. 128 American Alley in Petaluma.

SATURDAY

Stone Salad, Audeo, Bug, Polygons

Self-described as a North Bay shoegaze/desert rock band, Stone Salad will be headlining a show of great Baby Area musician at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. Also playing are Audeo, Bug and Polygons. The show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at the door. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

