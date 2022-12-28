FRIDAY

Mustache Harbor

Playing covers of delicious light “yacht rock” and “easy listening” classics of the 70s and 80s, Mustache Harbor returns to the Mystic Theatre for an evening of toe-tapping soft rock icons. Groove to your favorites from bands like Steely Dan, The Eagles and more. $25. 23 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Carrion Bloom with Hexen House, Iron Front and Suplex

The renowned and raw Oakland punk band Carrion Bloom plays the penultimate night of the year at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. with opening acts Hexen House, Iron Front and Suplex. Show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at the door. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

New Year’s Eve with Royal Jelly Jive

Mystic Theatre brings a rockin’ night of outstanding entertainment with Sonoma County’s Royal Jelly Jive, serving up saucy and sassy soul with panache and precision. Joining them are King Dream and special surprise guests. $40. 23 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

A Swingin’ New Years Eve

Welcome in 2023 with a great night of hot music featuring singer Deb del Mastro and the Kings of Swing, at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Enjoy some luscious chocolate desserts along with a glass of champagne for a toast at midnight (Eastern time). 7:30 p.m. Visit cinnabartheater.org/ for tickets.