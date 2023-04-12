FRIDAY

Steely Dead

Steely Dead offers a unique blend of music from the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. This musical hybrid – “where sonic worlds collide” – can be experienced at the Mystic Theater on Friday, April 14. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The show welcomes ages 21 and over, doors open at 7 and the music starts at 8 p.m. 23 Petaluma Blvd N. in Petaluma. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Benefit show with Smokehouse Gamblers

The Smokehouse Gamblers, along with Judy Jeanne Radiloff, will perform in a benefit concert at the Big Easy on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m.. It’s a benefit for Petaluma’s Jenny Cherney, best known as the owner of Spiral Jewelry on Kentucky St. Cherney is battling breast cancer, and the show at the Big Easy will raise money to support her in her fight by helping with medical expenses. There will be a local merchant raffle along with the music performances. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Blind Illusion, Hellbender, Incredulous, Splintered Throne

The Phoenix Theater hosts another evening of hardcore thrash music on Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m. Headliner Blind Illusion will be joined by Hellbender, Incredulous and Splintered Throne. Come support these Bay Area and Oregon-based metal and thrash bands. The show welcomes all ages and costs $12 at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. The doors open at 7:30. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Iko Ya Ya and Road Eleven

Live music is back on the weekends at Brewster’s Beer Garden. On Saturday, April 15, beginning at 1 p.m., the music starts with the band Iko Ya Ya, performing New Orleans-flavored rhythm & blues, zydeco and Cajun music. Then, at 5 p.m., it’s the Napa-based rock band Road Eleven, playing a blend of originals and classic rock covers. Catch the fun at Brewster’s Beer Garden at 229 Water St. in Petaluma. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.