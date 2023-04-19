FRIDAY

The Renovators

Brewsters Beer Garden is back with live music for the dance-loving, melody-grooving Petaluma community. Catch Sonoma County based rock ‘n roll band The Renovators on Friday, April 21. This group brings a mix of your favorite rock ‘n roll covers and their original music. The show is from 5-8 p.m. at 229 Water St. in Petaluma. Enjoy some delicious food along with a beer from Brewster’s vast selection while rocking out to some awesome tunes. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SATURDAY

Trixxie Carr, Queera Nightly, Raya Light

A goth-adjacent drag dance night with hostess Trixxie Carr will feature performances from special guests Queera Nightly and Raya Light. Presented by Neon Gothic Unicorn and Forever Midnight, “Fixation” at the Big Easy features goth/new wave DJs and earthshaking drag performances. IT happens on Saturday, April 22 after the Butter and Eggs parade. Come dance from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. for $15. Doors open at 8, ages 18 and over welcome. Dressing up is encouraged. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Wonderbread 5

Welcome back the San Francisco based party-dance cover-band, Wonderbread 5 at the Mystic Theater. Enthusiastically performing your favorites from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s along with current hits. On Saturday, April 22, head to 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. for an unforgettable experience. The band consists of members, Chris Adams, Jeffrey Fletcher, John McDill, Tommy Rickard and Michael Taylor. Tickets cost $32 through the Mystic Website. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Fog Holler

Not to be confused with Frog Holler, Fog Holler is a bluegrass group who play West Coast acoustic string music, self-described as “a spectral band that channels the spirits of bluegrass past and future.” Discovered by Grammy award-winning artist Laurie Lewis while playing on the streets, Fog Holler’s original harmonic sound and energetic attitude please audiences across the globe. Experience the band at Brewster Beer Garden Sunday, April 23 from 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.