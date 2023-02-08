Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

It’s an evening of high energy, rule-breaking punk rock served up with attitude, defiance and a real sense of fun by Right to Remain, M Section, Critical Response and Rat Bastard Radio. Check them out at The Big Easy on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 8 p.m. $10 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Gimme Gimme Disco

Inspired by the music of ABBA, this high energy disco dance party is exactly that - a party, with a DJ spinning great ABBA and ABBA-adjacent tunes (hello Donna Summer!), all scientifically crafted to electrify the DNA of all dancing queens, mama-mias, honey-honeys and disco chance-takers. Disco attire is strongly encouraged. See what the fuss is about this Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m, doors at 7:30. $15-$20. Ages 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Flamenco Live

Billed as an intoxicating evening of fiery flamenco performances, FLAMENCO! LIVE! sets the stage on fire with the fury and passion of Spain’s legendary dances, blazing guitars, and soulful singing. The show was born over 20 years ago in Sonoma County, California, featuring an array of fancers including Phoebe Vernier “La Fibi.” Saturday, Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m. at The Big Easy $20 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.