FRIDAY

School of Rock

Catch a School of Rock performance at the Big Easy on Feb. 24. School of Rock is a music lesson and instruction school with over 300 locations across the world. Students take a series of private lessons and group rehearsals before getting to perform on stage for live audiences. They will play from 7-10 p.m. at 128 American Alley. $10. Visit SchoolofRock.com for more information.

SATURDAY

The Cross-eyed Possum

According to their Facebook page, the Americana-rock-folk band from Arizona live in a van and play music wherever they happen to be, and this Saturday, that will be The Block, in Petaluma, 20 Grey St. The entertainingly-talented folk band will play from 6-9 p.m. TheBlockPetaluma.com

SATURDAY

Get Dead, Right to Remain, M Section, Pinoles

The Phoenix Theater hosts another evening of hardcore, punk rock and skate punk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Get Dead will be joined by Right to Remain, M Section and Pinoles, all Northern Californian punk groups. The show at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma costs $15 and welcomes all ages. Music starts at 8 p.m, doors at 7. Come celebrate Daphne’s 18th Birthday and support your local punk scene.

SUNDAY

HIRIE

Head to the Mystic Theater on Sunday, Feb. 26 to catch HIRIE on her Mood Swing Tour. She will be joined by special guests, KBONG & Johnny Cosmic and Vana Liya. The reggae show starts at 8 p.m, doors at 7. The event welcomes ages 21 and over. $23 ahead of time, $28 at the door. Join HIRIE in celebration of her new album Mood Swing.