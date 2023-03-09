FRIDAY

Adam Fry with Big Rig

Don’t miss songwriter and multi-Instrumentalist Adam Fry with Big Rig at the Big Easy in Petaluma, Friday, March 10. In between songwriting and performing his own songs, Fry tours as a guitarist with the Bay Area americana band “The Live Oaks.” 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 8-11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Don’t miss an evening of incredible music sung from the heart. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

One Armed Joey, Modern Monsters, Legal Disaster, Build Them to Break

The Phoenix Theater hosts another evening of punk rock on Friday, March 10. One Armed Joey will be joined by Modern Monsters, Legal Disaster and Build Them to Break. The show welcomes all ages and costs $10. Doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. 201 Washington Street in Petaluma to catch these local artists. Purchase your tickets through Eventbrite or the evening of the show at the door.

SATURDAY

Plum, Phantom Motorkid, Accidents at Sundown, Yorn's Apostles

The Phoenix Theater welcomes headliner, Plum along with Phantom Motorkid, Accidents at Sundown and Yorn's Apostles. The show welcomes all ages and costs $10. Come support your local artists and favorite venue. Doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. 201 Washington Street in Petaluma. Get your tickets on Eventbrite, Eventbrite.com or night of.

SUNDAY

‘Blues is a Woman’

Cinnabar Theater presents “Blues is a Woman,” a one-night-only event blending of a jukebox musical and a blues concert with a covert history lesson. Initially work-shopped in 2017 around the Bay Area, Pamela Rose’s show is a unique performance piece showcasing the voices of women who created the blues and with it changed the American Music Industry. Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Boulevard N. $25. CinnabarTheater.org.