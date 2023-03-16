FRIDAY

Gimme Gimme Disco

Inspired by the music of ABBA, this high energy disco dance party is exactly that - a party, with a DJ spinning great ABBA and ABBA-adjacent tunes (hello Donna Summer!), all scientifically crafted to electrify the DNA of all dancing queens, mama-mias, honey-honeys and disco chance-takers. Disco attire is strongly encouraged. See what the fuss is about this Saturday, March 18, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 9 p.m, doors at 8 p.m. $15-$20. Ages 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Electric Funeral, with Mortallica

So why is Mortallica, a Metallica tribute band, the Big Easy’s choice as opening act for its big blowout St. Patrick’s Day show? Well, Ireland is in the UK. Mortallica is from the UK. But primarily, Mortallica has been called (by many, many people) the “most exciting Metallica tribute act in the UK, giving the most authentic performance.” So, that’s why. They will be opening for “Electric Funeral,” known as the best Black Sabbath Tribute band in the Bay Area. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 8-11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Culann’s Hounds

Culann’s Hounds have been playing shows for almost two decades. Starting their run in 1999 at San Francisco’s Blackhorn Tavern, a small Irish bar in the inner Sunset, their rise has been a credit to their love of the music and the band’s ability to consistently deliver quality, hard-driving shows featuring one shot of whiskey, two shots of humor, and three shots of rebel attitude. Five albums and a legion of fans later, they have multiple tours under their belt in addition to headlining festivals and large music venues around the world. The thread that has held the band together is the same one that has drawn the members back to their roots - love of traditional Irish music. Warning: by the time you read this, this show may have already sold out. 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7:30 -11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.