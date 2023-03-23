FRIDAY

The Expendables, Top Shelf, Amplified

Catch the American reggae rock band from Santa Cruz, The Expendables at the Mystic Theater. The band will be joined by Top Shelf and Amplied on Friday, March 24. The show welcomes ages 21 and over and costs $24 in advance, $28 day of. Doors open at 7 p.m, music starts at 8 at 23 Petaluma Blvd N. Come hear favorites like, “Bowl for Two,” “Down Down Down,” and more.

FRIDAY

Dirty Red Barn, Rambletone Tweed

Local Americana band Dirty Red Barn and Rambletone Tweed appear at the Big Easy in Petaluma for a night of country and rock on Friday, March 24. Dirty Red Barn is influenced by artists like Simon & Garfunkel, The Allman Brothers, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and the Grateful Dead. Don’t miss the music from 8-11:59 p.m. $10. 128 American Alley.

SATURDAY

American Standard, The Witless, Slagathor

The Phoenix Theater hosts another evening of hardcore punk rock music on Saturday, March 25. Headliner American Standard will be joined by The Witless and Slagathor for an awesome night. The show welcomes all ages and costs $10. urchase tickets at the door or through Eventbrite. Doors open at 7:30 p.m, and the music starts at 8. Head to 201 Washington St. in Petaluma to support your local venue and punk scene.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on March 26. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play.