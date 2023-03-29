FRIDAY

Death Grind showcase

Get ready for some high-impact splatter metal as the Phoenix Theater presents an evening of "gore-soaked death grind“ music with the headlining band Cartilage, on Friday, March 31. Opening for the see-them-to-believe-them ensemble from San Francisco will be the equally trauma-inducing and highly-entertaining Iron Front, Wroht, Hexen House and (wait for it) Postnasal Drainage. The 3-1/2-hour show is an all ages event and costs $10. Purchase tickets at the door or through Eventbrite. Doors open at 7:30 p.m, and the music starts at 8. Follow the screams to 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Vanessa Carlton

If you could fall into the sky, you should try to make it back to earth by Saturday, April 1, when the singer-songwriter of “A Thousand Miles” comes to Mystic Theater for a special fully-seated show. Don’t let time pass you by. Walk however many miles it takes to catch this remarkable artist in this rare visit to Petaluma. The show welcomes ages 21 and over and costs $27.50 on the floor, $37.50 in the balcony . Doors open at 7 p.m, music starts at 8. 23 Petaluma Blvd N. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

HippiTitti and Sally Haggard

Celebrate April Fool’s Day with the seriously silly shenanigans of psychedelic Santa Rosa rock band HippiTitti, “born of mindless and unsober noodlings during quarantine,” coming to Petaluma’s The Big Easy for a show that promises “stories of the human condition, the struggle to be, harboring community, and having a fun, free and loose good 'ol time.” Joining HippiTitti will be singer-songwriter Sally Haggard. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and real fun begins at 8:30 p.m. $5-$10. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz Band

It’s likely to be cold this Sunday afternoon, but as long as it’s not raining on April 2, local legend Chuck Sher will be back in Putnam Plaza for the start of a brand new Sunday series of jazz concerts in the heart of Petaluma. Joining the acclaimed jazz bassist will be Randy Vincent on guitar and Kendrick Freeman on drums. The music plays from 1-3:30 p.m. The series will continue every Sunday, with an ever-changing roster of stellar Bay Area musicians sitting in each week. On April 9, along with Sher and Freeman, keyboardist K.C. Filson will join the trio, and on April 16, pianist Ken Cook and drummer Michael Aragon will join Sher for another afternoon of high-class, swinging jazz.