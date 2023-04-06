FRIDAY

Black Flag

Started in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, Black Flag is an American punk rock band formed by guitarist, primary songwriter, and sole long time member, Greg Ginn. Catch the band at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma on Friday, April 7. The show welcomes ages 21 and over and costs $36 in advance and $40 the night of. Doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Gas Money, Wild Metanoia, Plum, Juniper

The Phoenix Theater brings another evening of rock music on Friday, April 7. Catch headliners and teen rockers Gas Money, along with Wild Metanoia, Plum and Juniper. Head to 201 Washington St. in Petaluma for an awesome evening. Come support local bands at your favorite venue in town. Tickets cost $10 for the all ages show and doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

The Sebastian Saint James Trio with Hunka Hunka Hula Revue

Don’t miss The Sebastian Saint James Trio along with the Hunka Hunka Hula Revue at the Big Easy in Petaluma. On Saturday, April 8 from 8-11:59 p.m. head to 128 American Alley. Sebastian is an indie/soul/blues influenced singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer. Hunka Hunka Hula Revue combine rock ‘n roll, country, blues and swing with a “tropical twang hillbilly hula flare.” The show costs $15 and is 21 and up. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, April 9. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play. BigEasyPetaluma.com.