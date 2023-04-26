FRIDAY

Broham

Broham is a blend of rock, blues, Americana and soul music formed in 2019 in Sonoma County, founded by Steve Sutherby and Tyler Charles Allen. Tyler opened for Steve’s band in 2017, where they musically connected and formed their own duo. Catch them at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma on Friday, April 28. From 5-8 p.m, 229 Water St. for some delicious food, tasty beers and awesome tunes.

SATURDAY

Niko Otis, TH3MYSTICMISFIT, Unspoken, Boy Out West, Lxuie

The Phoenix presents an evening of rap and hip-hop music on Saturday, April 29. Headliner, Niko Otis will be joined by performers, TH3MYSTICMISFIT, Unspoken, Boy Out West and Lxuie. The all ages show costs $10 and tickets can be purchased night of or through Eventbrite. Doors open at 7:30 and music is from 8-11 p.m. Head to 201 Washington St. to support the Bay Area rap scene.

SATURDAY

Danny & Essence with Nashville Honeymoon

Two local Americana/roots bands will be joined together to perform at the Big Easy in Petaluma. Danny and Essence along with Lynne and Hank of Nashville Honeymoon, will perform their music of classic country and honky-tonk for our modern times. These Bay Area couples bring the best of country music duets to life. Saturday, April 29, from 8-11:30 p.m. 128 American Alley. $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Heartfelt Block Party

Enjoy great music by Spike Sikes and his Awesome Hotcakes while helping heart transplant patients find clean, comfortable housing near the hospital while recovering from their surgeries. On Sunday, April 30, from 4-7 p.m., Heartfelt Help Foundation is holding its 2nd annual Heartfelt Block Party, at The Block, 20 Grey St. There will be music, food and some of the best auction items you've seen in a long time! Included in the auction are overnight stays in premiere Northern California hotels, sports memorabilia, wine tasting experiences, kayak rentals, dinners out and so much more! There is no admission charge, but there will be plenty of ways to contribute, and every penny raised goes towards providing housing for a transplant patient in financial need right here in Northern California. Find out more at heartfelthelpfoundation.com.