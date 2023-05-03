FRIDAY

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes

Riverfront Cafe is back with live music just in time for the warm spring weather. On Friday, May 5, Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes will perform from 5:30-8 p.m. Spike Sikes and gang provide a mix of soul, swing, rhythm and blues, jazz and jump music for their audiences. First come, first served seating, enjoy delicious food from the cafe and exciting live music. Head downtown to 224 B St. in Petaluma. Riverfrontcafeca.com.

FRIDAY

The Beer Scouts

The Beer Scouts are a San Francisco Bay Area power trio self-defined as “raw rock and roll: guitar, bass, drums … and someone screaming over it!” The band performs rock ‘n roll influenced by artists like the Beatles, Cheap Trick and more. Brewsters Beer Garden, 229 Water St. on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a beer or cocktail from the taproom’s vast selection, some delicious food and some awesome tunes. BrestersBeerGarden.com.

SATURDAY

‘The Sky's the Limit’: MJ Ward & The Social Construct, Spirit, Gnome Riot

MJ Ward & The Social Construct, Spirit and Gnome Riot perform at the Phoenix Theater Saturday, May 6. The concert, “The Sky’s the Limit,” is a fundraiser for the Robert Ferguson Observatory in Kenwood. The Observatory is open to the public at least once a month, providing astronomy education and experiences for Sonoma County. Tickets cost $15, doors at 6 p.m. and music is from 7-10. 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Young Dubliners and Lucky Ol' Bones

Catch the Young Dubliners and Lucky Ol’ Bones at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma Sunday, May 7. One of the world’s leading Celtic Rock Bands for 30 years, the Young Dubliners have started work on their 10th studio album yet still make time to tour. The band consists of Keith Roberts, Chas Waltz, Justin Pecot, Dave Ingraham and Ethan Jones. Tickets cost $25, doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9. MysticTheatre.com.