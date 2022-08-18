Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Levi Lloyd and friends

Blues guitarist and vocalist, Levi Lloyd, will play at Riverfront Cafe on Aug. 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. Llyod is a blues veteran, having played with artists B.B. King, John Lee Hooker and toured the world alongside Joe Louis Walker as his guitarist. Llyod will be joined by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians for an evening of free music at 224 B St. in Petaluma. Call (707) 347-5147 with questions.

FRIDAY

Kalinders, Waltz & Wyatt and Lonesome Still and James

Oakland-based Holly Tzeigon-Whitaker, “Kalinders” will be joined by Americana duo, Waltz & Wyatt and bluegrassy foursome Lonesome Still and James. At the Big Easy Aug. 19, 7-11 p.m. Kalinders started in 2019, inspired by the folk, classic rock, blues and jazz she grew up on. The $10 show includes captivating melodies from Kalinders, tunes from touring Waltz & Wyatt and “Twin-fiddlin', foot-stompin, hoot-and-hollerin' acoustic” from Lonesome Still―according to their Facebook page.

SATURDAY

Anthony Presti Duo

Don’t miss the Anthony Presti Duo Aug. 20 at Adobe Road Winery tasting room. From 4:30-7 p.m., the duo will play alternative indie rock music at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N. in Petaluma. Presti grew up in Seattle in the 90s among the grunge scene which influenced his Bay Area music today. Presti has teamed up with Sonoma County musician, Leah Van Dyke, for the last decade creating the Anthony Presti Duo.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz Trio

Enjoy live jazz downtown Petaluma Aug. 21 from 1-3:30 p.m. The free recurring event takes place Sunday afternoons in front of the Speakeasy featuring different jazz musicians. This Sunday, the Chuck Sher Jazz Trio will bring swinging jazz music to the community. Chuck Sher, a musician since 1970, self-published his first book in 1979, “The Improvisor's Bass Method,” the start of Sher Music Co. The company publishes jazz and Latin music.