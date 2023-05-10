FRIDAY

Sebastian Saint James with Levi Loyd's Band

Come celebrate the life of the amazing Levi Loyd at Riverfront Cafe on Friday, May 12. Sebastian Saint James will perform along with Levi Loyd’s band at 5:30 p.m. Saint James is a indie, soul, blues influenced singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer from Petaluma, performing toe-tapping originals and sweet covers of classic tunes. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

AZ/DZ, The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute

Catch AZ/DZ, “the ultimate AC/DC tribute band” at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, May 13. Since forming in 2010, AZ/DZ has brought the sound of AC/DC to life, featuring professional touring musicians from some of the Bay Areas’ favorite bands. Members include Dave Vincent, Josh Zee, Monroe Grisman, Joey DiBono and Adam “Bagel” Berkowitz. The show costs $17, welcomes all ages and starts at 8:30 p.m. at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. Doors open at 7:30. The PhoenixTheater.com

Poranguí with Ashley Klein and Murray Kyle

Multicultural musician, healer and educator Poranguí will be joined with Ashley Klein at the Mystic Theater on Saturday, May 13. They’ll foster a experience of the healing power of music, dance and artistic expression. Poranguí’s music, Ashley’s vocal guidance and live visual projections will showcase an amazing journey through the beauty of Earth. Tickets cost $35 for the 21 + event, doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8. More information on the Mystic website: MysticTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Void Where Prohibited

Void Where Prohibited has been rocking the San Francisco Bay Area since their formation in the mid-’80s. The band plays classic rock covers from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Members include Eric Montizambert, Rob Cunningham, Dana Burt and Sean Silverman. Catch them at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma on Sunday, May 14. The perfect way to spend Mother’s Day: enjoy some live music, tasty food and a cold one. 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.