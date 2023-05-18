FRIDAY

Back pOrchEstra

Legendary front-man Tim Eschliman of Commander Cody, brings his all star Sonoma County band Back pOrchEstra to the Riverfront Cafe. The ensemble will perform original and vintage roots rock, Americana, country blues and western swing. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

Sister Hazel

Named for Sister Hazel Williams, a popular missionary who ran a homeless shelter in Florida, Sister Hazel is a Gainesville-based alternative rock band that has been inspiring and entertaining fans for 30 years. Opening for Sister Hazel is Victoria Bailey. Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets cost $23-$33 for the 21 + event, doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8. More information on the Mystic website: MysticTheater.com.

SATURDAY

The Pinball Wizards with Liquid Sky

Everyone knows that The Who and Jimi Hendrix shared the stage at the legendary Woodstock and the Monterey Pop Festivals. Now, you can sniff a whiff of what that was like as The Pinball Wizards and Liquid Sky bring classic rock tunes and a 1960s vibe to Petaluma’s Big Easy. Long Live Rock! $10. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com

SUNDAY

Miracle Mule

Riding back to Petaluma’s Brewster’s Beer Garden this weekend is the popular Americana ensemble known as Miracle Mule, ready to entertain fans new and old with their one-of-a-kind blend of music and clever, often hilarious lyrical prowess. 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.