Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain Duo

The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo is so much more than a musical twosome (literally), as the local ensemble has expanded to a quartet (but kept its name, because why not?). Now performing with the group are Bay Area drummer Kendrick Freeman and bassist Steve Evans. The group delivers awesome vocal driven, piano woven, singer-songwriter classics, including jazz standards, pop, blues and soulful gems. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

The Grain, with Second Location

The music of The Grain is a balance of well-crafted original songs and classic cover tunes that often lead into extended solos and jams creating a musical environment that engages both the mind and body. Opening band Second Location features members of Trainwreck Junction. Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. $10. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com

SATURDAY

Gimme Gimme Disco Dance Party

Inspired by the music of ABBA, this high energy disco dance party is exactly that - a party, with a DJ spinning great ABBA and ABBA-adjacent tunes (hello Donna Summer!), all scientifically crafted to electrify the DNA of all dancing queens, mama-mias, honey-honeys and disco chance-takers. Disco attire is strongly encouraged. See what the fuss is about this Saturday, May 27, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 9 p.m, doors at 8 p.m. $15-$20. Ages 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Bloomfield Bluegrass Band

Sometimes you just have to have a little bluegrass music to help the beer and burgers go down. That’s what you’ll get when the spirited local ensemble appears outdoors at Beewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, May 28, playing from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.