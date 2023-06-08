FRIDAY

Sean Hayes

Acclaimed folksinger (and Petaluma resident) Sean Hayes returns to the Mystic Theatre for an electrifying evening of world-class singing and songwriting, with opening act the Sean Carscadden Trio. $30/$35. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets at MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

The Pitchforks

From Patsy Cline to Waylon Jennings, The Pitchforks play classic honkytonk and western swing from the days of true country. Catch them on Friday, June 9 at Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served.

FRIDAY

Built for Comfort

Built for Comfort is a Sonoma County-based R&B, Funk and Blues quintet making their debut at the Big Easy on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Featuring Eric Balmey (guitar), Dan Curry (vocals), Steve Dekrone (drums/vocals), John Farey (keys) and Dave Norinsky (bass/vocals), they combine hard-driving passion, talent and experience to form a blend of music that will have the crowd out of their seats and on the dance floor the entire evening. Be there to see it all begin. Donation at the door. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com

SATURDAY

Love Equals Death

Petaluma’s legendary punk band Love Equals Death has been resurrected with lead singer Chon Travis bringing the classic rock-and-horror energy to the Big Easy this weekend. The band will be joined by Hunting Lions and Kingdom Of Dirt. Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m. $10. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com

SUNDAY

Back pOrchEstra

Legendary front-man Tim Eschliman of Commander Cody, brings his all star Sonoma County band Back pOrchEstra to the Riverfront Cafe. The ensemble will perform original and vintage roots rock, Americana, country blues and western swing. The group appears from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, June 4. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.