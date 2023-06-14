Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music
FRIDAY
The Incubators
Petaluma’s The Incubators, featuring Katie Schuch and Chris Chappell, will join up with Mike Pascale on guitar and Emily Froberg on bass for a night of soul-folk-rock tunes blending blues, folk, country and jazz into infectious grooves. Catch them on Friday, June 16 at Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served.
FRIDAY
Eric Lindell
Singer-songwriter Eric Lindell and his band return to Petaluma’s Big Easy for a two-night stand (June 16 and 17) that is sure to blow the doors off the place. There is a second show on Saturday night. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.
SATURDAY
Plum, Yorn's Apostles, Rail Rage and Juniper
The Phoenix Theater unleashed another first-rate night of punk rock energy and attitude with Plum, Yorn's Apostles, Rail Rage and Juniper. This is going to be good. Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
SUNDAY
PB & Jam
Led by Bay Area jazz singer Pamela Benton. PB & Jam is a 5-piece Contemporary Jazz ensemble appearing from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, June 18. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: