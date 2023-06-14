FRIDAY

The Incubators

Petaluma’s The Incubators, featuring Katie Schuch and Chris Chappell, will join up with Mike Pascale on guitar and Emily Froberg on bass for a night of soul-folk-rock tunes blending blues, folk, country and jazz into infectious grooves. Catch them on Friday, June 16 at Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served.

FRIDAY

Eric Lindell

Singer-songwriter Eric Lindell and his band return to Petaluma’s Big Easy for a two-night stand (June 16 and 17) that is sure to blow the doors off the place. There is a second show on Saturday night. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Plum, Yorn's Apostles, Rail Rage and Juniper

The Phoenix Theater unleashed another first-rate night of punk rock energy and attitude with Plum, Yorn's Apostles, Rail Rage and Juniper. This is going to be good. Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

PB & Jam

Led by Bay Area jazz singer Pamela Benton. PB & Jam is a 5-piece Contemporary Jazz ensemble appearing from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, June 18. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.