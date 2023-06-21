FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Quartet

The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain quartet (now twice the size, having once been a duo) includes Bay Area drummer Kendrick Freeman and bassist Steve Evans. The group delivers awesome vocal driven, piano woven, singer-songwriter classics, including jazz standards, pop, blues and soulful gems. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe..

SATURDAY

The Hots

The Hots are back at the Big Easy (it’s been a while), and this time they will be joined by a special “mystery guest.” 7 p.m. at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. The evening of live rock music costs $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

Dance to the music of your favorite artist at this weekend’s Taylor Swift Dance Party, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North. Tickets are $22. 9 p.m. (Doors at 8 p.m.). MysticTheatre.com..

SUNDAY

Pardon the Interruption

With a fantastic new album out, and a hit video to support it, this entertaining and creative local rock band will strut its stuff from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, June 18. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.