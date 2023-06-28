FRIDAY

Loralee Christensen Combo

Loralee Christensen has one of the most in-demand voices in the Bay Area, her soulful vocal style having graced countless recordings from Taco Bell jingles to the Rent soundtrack. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe..

FRIDAY

The Crystal Ballers

Get ready to rock out with Crystal Ballers, the ultimate rock cover band, taking you on a journey through the best hits of the 90s and early 2000s! With their expert musicianship and electrifying energy, Crystal Ballers is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to relive the glory days of rock and roll. 7 p.m. at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. The opening band is the Fizz Fuzz. Cover charge $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Spike Sikes and the Awesome Hotcakes

One of the Bay Are’s most popular bands returns to the Big Easy. 7 p.m. at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. From the Texas blues joints he cut his teeth into the funky halls of New Orleans, Sikes is always finding the right recipe for musical amazement. It makes perfect sense that he found his bandmates in Sonoma County, a music scene that has fostered many eclectic artists for decades. Cover charge $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com..

SUNDAY

Timothy O’Neil Band

Playing hot American, folk and country with a tinge of blues and a touch of SOnoma County, the timothy O’Neil band returns to BRewster’s Beer Garden from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, June 18. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.