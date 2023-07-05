Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

The Familiar Strangers

Sonoma County favorites, The Familiar Strangers are a six piece electric band playing dance and listening music based in the American roots music styles of Western swing, classic country, country and blues, rock and more. Imagine John Hiatt gets in a car with Chuck Berry and they pick up a hitch hiking Dolly Parton! It's kinda like that! This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe..

SATURDAY

Ronstadt Revival

Ronstadt Revival is the premier tribute to Linda Ronstadt, with a full 7-piece band, including fiddle and pedal steel, to bring you the true authentic sound of the Ronstadt catalog. Real, raw and 100% live music, from Linda’s 1967 beginnings with The Stone Ponys, to her amazing renditions in the ‘70s of songs by beloved songwriters like Smokey Robinson, Warren Zevon, Lowell George, The Eagles and The Rolling Stones, to her ‘80s smash album Mad Love with its New Wave vibe. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25-$35. MysticTheatre.com.

Kid Galaga

Kid Galaga will be touching down in their pop culture “way back machine” to rock your socks at The Big Easy. Bring your boogie shoes and come dance to favorites old and new! Kid Galaga will rock your world with their exuberant mix of danceable rock, funk, disco, new wave and more from the ‘70s to the ‘00s! Cover charge $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com..

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, July 9. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play. BigEasyPetaluma.com.