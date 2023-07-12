Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Third Rail Band

From new to classic country, Third Rail is a Country Rock and Americana cover band showcasing stellar three-part harmonies and excellent musicianship.The band features local singer-songwriter Emily Lois and Petaluma guitarist Timo Sheehan, along with Sonoma County's finest musicians who will bring you to your feet. Two-Step anyone? This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SUNDAY

Le Hot Club Swing

Le Hot Club Swing is a Gyspy Jazz swing band in the style of the Hot Club of France from the 1930s and 1940s, a four piece ensemble featuring Rick Fulkerson on the Guitar, as well as Richard Loheyde on the violin, Jeremy Ginsberg on the Guitar, and John Potter on the upright Bass. Catche them at Brewster’s Beer Garden from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, July 16. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, July 9. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play. BigEasyPetaluma.com.