Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

Foxes In The Henhouse are five audacious women with stunning three-part harmony and mad instrumental skills. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

Coast Highway

Sonoma County’s Coast Highway is a powerhouse trio fronted by singer-songwriter Rick Carlson, along with Jason Villa on bass and mandolin and Ryan Barrett on guitar. The threesome plays the best and favorite rock, blues and country with a smattering of Americana (and Carlson’s ear-grabbing original songs). Catch them at Brewster’s Beer Garden from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Friday, July 16. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Freestone Peaches

Delivering a first rate musical tribute to the Allman Brothers, Freestone Peaches are a pulse-increasing rock ensemble sure to make fans of the legendary band swoon with a nostalgic overload of country rock majesty. Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $20 a ticket. MysticTheatre.com. $5. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Rivertown after-party with Shook Train

A great way to celebrate and cool down after a day in the sun at the Rivertown Revival, this laid back shindig features Shook Train, with Andrew Mizzy, Jon Hendricks, Tim Baker, Ashley Tree and Chris Gamper. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, July 9. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play. BigEasyPetaluma.com.